This Sunday marks the time of year when the football season comes to a close as NFL fans — and pretty much everyone — says, “Hey, there’s nothing better to do. I guess I’ll watch the Super Bowl.” They come together to watch the big game.
Super Bowl LIV has the chance to be one of the most dramatic games of all time or a blowout before halftime.
It comes down to the San Francisco 49ers’ defense and whether they can put on a show as they’ve done during the playoffs and most of the season.
Sure, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a potent offense which can be hard to stop, but it seems more often than not that the better defense wins, not the better offense.
Sorry to bring up an old wound Broncos fans, but remember Super Bowl XLVIII, in which, the Seahawks’ defense just destroyed Denver’s offense en route to a blowout win for Seattle? Thankfully, John Elway used the Seahawks’ blueprint by investing in the defensive side of the ball, helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 two years later.
The 49ers have a chance to make this year’s big game a blowout.
The Chiefs’ D likely has to have another good game as it did against the Titans and their running back, the human bull, Derrick Henry.
Kansas City’s defense has to stop whoever San Francisco has lined up at running back, forcing the 49ers to punt, and perhaps give the Chiefs a short field.
So now is the time for my pick.
There are plenty of scenarios in which either team can win. I could list them off but that’s not fun.
Here’s my fearless prediction: Kansas City 24, San Francisco 20.
Losing a legend
When news broke on Sunday that a helicopter crash that killed nine people including NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, a sadness swept across the nation.
There has been a lot written and spoken about him, his basketball career and his family. The latter has been weighing on my mind for the last couple of days.
Losing a father and a daughter is never easy, and it’s impossible to fathom the overwhelming emotions of Bryant’s wife.
He’s also leaving behind three kids, the youngest of whom was born this past summer. It’s incredibly sad the Bryants’ youngest child will never get to know her father.
This untimely passing should make just about anybody realize time is short. It makes you take stock in your life.
It made me tell my parents that I love them and how much I appreciate what they’ve done for me.
For anybody out there reading this who has been struggling with their family, talk to them. If you’ve been fighting, or lost touch in recent years, call them. It doesn’t matter what the falling out was or who was right; little arguments aren’t important in the grand scheme of things.
