My colleague Cassie Knust first heard of what turned out to be a three-hour lockdown at Montrose High School on Wednesday while she was in a meeting with a parent who was receiving texts from her student that the school was going into lockdown. She let the newsroom team know in a group chat, then Katharhynn Heidelberg chimed in on our group text and said she heard something about a parent and a firearm at the high school on the police scanner.
I was working from home when I first saw Cassie’s text about what was going on, but I immediately knew that the trajectory of my day had changed in an instant.
Cassie arrived at the school first and began live-streaming from the intersection of South Fifth Street and Selig Avenue, where a throng of concerned parents and students began to coalesce. Katharhynn and I joined her just a few minutes later to help out and interview more people at the scene. I also began live-tweeting updates of what was going on. Josue Perez held down the fort at the office, regularly updating a story that we intentionally made free to everyone.
When we first arrived, we had no idea what was happening, and anxiety was high among the crowd. But as everyone began receiving additional updates from law enforcement about law enforcement inside the building, the mood gradually transitioned into a waiting game. The outdoor crowd dwindled as more people turned to warmth in their cars.
The livestream was viewed by tens of thousands of people, and we had hundreds of comments from community members, as well as students and teachers stuck inside the building.
Cassie kept a steady hand as events unfolded throughout the three-hour-plus lockdown, addressing live comments and clarifying statements from law enforcement, until our phones ran out of battery about half an hour before all of the students were released. The raw adrenaline kept me warm in 23-degree weather for the first two hours, but Cassie and I had to take a brief break in her car to recharge phones and warm our fingers.
We did our best to follow up on rumors, most of which were false. For example, early on, we were hearing murmurs about two arrests being made, but that was not true. (No arrests were made on Wednesday, and to my knowledge, none have been made in this case so far.) There were also rumors about shots being fired, but we heard early on from law enforcement officials that no firearm was discharged.
I was born two and half months after the tragic shooting at Columbine High School, so lockdown drills were a regular part of my public school education. Still, I never thought that my life would be in danger while growing up attending public and private schools in and around Denver. I asked most of the people I interviewed if they thought that something like this could happen in Montrose and most said no, but a mother I spoke with said events like these happen everywhere now.
At my college in Florida, I knew people who were students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018, when a former student fatally shot and killed 17 people, wounded dozens and traumatized hundreds. They told me about how some national journalists jumped out of bushes and aggressively went after interviews with people near the school. This has always stayed with me and informed my approach to my job, especially in situations involving any potential trauma.
When I was going around and speaking with anxious students and parents waiting outside at the scene, I always introduced myself as a reporter and politely asked if they wanted to share their experience with me or not. There’s always people who say no, and that is completely fine with me. When reporting on these kinds of stories — this was the first and will not be the the last one in my journalism career — I’ll never push someone who is not comfortable speaking with me to do so. The last thing I want to do is bring more stress to someone already in a tenuous situation.
I’m so grateful that every last student and staff member stuck inside of Montrose High School on Wednesday walked out of the building physically unharmed, though some were psychologically shaken. Many of the students walked out embracing each other in laughter, while others were holding peers that were still crying and visibly shaken. A student waiting for his friends and family members inside told me that he’ll be extra careful and maybe a little paranoid for the next few weeks, but he was grateful that everyone was okay.
This kind of live and interactive community reporting would not have been possible 10 years ago, to report live on a serious event unfolding in front of us and share information with people in Montrose and beyond as soon as we heard it. As a young journalist, I can’t help but wonder how my field and technology will continue to change over the course of my career. As much as social media often fuels misinformation and exacerbates social divisions, reporting directly to parents and students brought me closer to the community.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.