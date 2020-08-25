Vulnerability tarot reading and The Empress

Vulnerability and The Empress
Anne Fisco, M.A., NCC, LPCC, is a Western Slope-based mental health counselor reconnecting with her indigenous roots through spiritual guidance.

These two cards encourage you in following your intuitive process to reach inner truth and abundance. This truth is untouched by insecurities and in order to manifest an abundant life for yourself both internal reflection and external vulnerability are necessary.

When aligned with this, more opportunities naturally flow into your life. You begin to understand that vulnerability is a profound strength that aims to connect and grow. This week, reflect on ways vulnerability has shown up in your life. How can you take vulnerable risks to live an authentic and abundant life?

