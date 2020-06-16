TASTE OF HOME: PB&J french toast

Welcome back Taste of Home fans! This week I was thinking about our littlest official taste tester, Henry. His birthday is right around the corner, so I explored the kids side of Taste of Home.
I will be honest… I feel like I cheated a bit here. I mean both dishes are pretty simple — peanut butter and jelly and french toast. But what’s not easy is making a “Henry approved” dish. If you recall, he hasn’t exactly been excited about all my dishes.
As you can imagine, we had almost all of the ingredients needed for this dish on hand. We only needed bread — trying to eat keto, I haven’t bought a loaf of bread in a while. What’s better for PB&J than plain old white bread. Yeah, Dennis wasn’t on board with that choice either, but we have what we have and off to the kitchen with my trusty assistant, Hank.
I will say, I didn’t follow the ingredients nor the directions perfectly. The eggs, milk and salt — yes followed — measuring out the peanut butter and jelly — nope. As an expert in PB&J crafting, I have found that peanut butter is best spread on both sides of the bread, which is what I did here. This helps keep the jelly goodness in the middle. You’re welcome.
I made multiple sandwiches for the recipe, but I could not for the life of me get it crisp enough. I was expecting toast-like crispiness, but they were a bit softer — too French maybe (hehe).
The official taste tester, Dennis, said it was OK. He wouldn’t make it, but it was OK. The official, official tester, Henry, gave it… a thumbs up! Not much else was said by the little, big man. He devoured two whole sandwiches! My thoughts were, something was missing. Maybe some powdered sugar? The outside was a bit too plain, but I cannot put my finger on it.
Another win for a struggling cook in Delta County.
As I took my championship stroll back into the kitchen to feed Harriet the cat, I slipped on some water and landed right on my hip. As Dennis puts it, all he heard was “uuuuuugggggghhhhhhh,” and he found me and all the cat food I was carrying sprawled across the floor.
Well… what was a “w” ended up more of a loss and another visit to the chiropractor. Maybe next time. Happy birthday Henry; here’s to 5.
Cook on, Delta County!
Recipe
3/4 cup peanut butter
12 slices bread
6 tablespoons jelly or jam
3 large eggs
3/4 cup 2% milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
Directions
•Spread peanut butter on 6 slices of bread; spread jelly on the remaining 6 slices of bread. Put 1 slice of each together to form sandwiches. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and salt. Dip both sides of sandwiches into egg mixture.
•In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook sandwiches for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
