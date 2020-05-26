Welcome back Taste of Home fans! This week, I’m sad to announce, I had my first injury, but this recipe is a keeper!

Growing up, I ate meat, but for several years, I went vegetarian. I have been eating meat now for about a year but am looking to go back to my veggie-eating ways. I could never convince my official taste testers — Dennis and Henry — to come to the green side but I can sneak in a few veggie-based meals.

I chose this recipe because it appeared simple and — to be honest — I had most of the ingredients at home. I have gotten into the habit of getting everything together first, and this is turning out to be best.

Everything was coming together as the recipe states, but I found that after I added the tortillas, my dish got dry. I added some veggie broth to keep it from sticking to the pan. This seemed to take care of the problem.

I also added some salt and a little extra of each seasoning. I think a little extra seasoning helped. Dennis said it could have had a bit more even.

I popped everything in the oven and started on the toppings. I chopped up some cilantro and avocado and pulled out the sour cream. While cutting the avocado, my knife slipped and the tip pierced my finger. Normally not a big deal, but I may have hit a nerve because I could feel it up my arm.

After a break to clean up, I got us going with dinner. Henry decided to forgo the skillet dish for a Lunchable. Dennis said it was good — he must have enjoyed it because he went back for seconds.

No other wisdom from this recipe. Try it out — easy to make for a meatless Monday or an easy end to the week.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (10 ounces) enchilada sauce

1 cup frozen corn

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon pepper

8 corn tortillas (6 inches), cut into 1/2-inch strips

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

OPTIONAL: chopped fresh cilantro, sliced avocado, sliced radishes, sour cream and lime wedges

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat oil in a 10-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and pepper; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in beans, enchilada sauce, corn, chili powder, cumin and pepper. Stir in tortillas.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until tortillas are softened, 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly and cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes. If desired, garnish with optional ingredients.

