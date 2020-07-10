Thankful for Dave Bowman

I see umbrage seeing someone with a personal axe to grind, malign someone in the newspaper. I would like to speak in thankfulness to Dave Bowman bringing wonderful times and good music to this community. He has the welfare of this town and community as a main concern and has served us well over the years. He is a dedicated man and has always been an asset. It is sad to know some would like his removal from town council. It would be a big mistake, in my opinion, and a disservice to Montrose.

Jeanne Cecetka

Montrose

Tags

Load comments