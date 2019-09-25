“Mamma Mia!” What an outstanding production by the Magic Circle Theater, currently opening their 60th season in Montrose! This group never ceases to amaze me, presenting live local theater at our very own little theater in the round. I salute all the volunteers who make this happen throughout each year. I am blown away by the talent in this community! Thanks to all of you for entertaining us so brilliantly.
I thought it would be fun to step back and take a random glimpse of a few Magic Circle productions over the years, and what better place than the “Focus” feature magazines that were produced by Claire Kellogg and Helen Griffin years ago.
In 1982, our town’s Centennial year, “Focus” paid tribute to the pioneers. Magic Circle’s contribution to the Montrose Centennial Celebration was the play “Paint Your Wagon,” set in a mining town in 1882 and previewed by Tricia Dickinson.
“Many of your favorite Montrose actors and actresses will again be surfacing,” wrote Dickinson. “The lead, Ben Rumson, is marvelously portrayed by Don Barnett. This may very likely be his best performance yet. That’s quite a compliment if you remember his belly dance in ‘South Pacific’ or his Teddy Roosevelt in ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’”
The 27th season’s opener in 1987, “The Biggest Thief in Town,” proved to be a success. The Magic Circle Board of Governors made the opening of “My Fair Lady” a fun and special formal evening, complete with a champagne reception, to celebrate the installation of new seating in the theater.
Dr. Bob Brethouwer directed the classic “Harvey” that February; Paul and Meredyth Dickerson teamed up to direct “I Remember Mama” in April; Tricia Dickinson ended the season that year with “Little Mary Sunshine.”
Meredyth Dickerson wrote about the 28th season beginning with the musical fantasy “Peter Pan,” directed by Richard Cox. The selection for November was “The Foreigner,” directed by Dick Shannon who stated, “I see the message as things are not always as they seem and respect for other people is important.”
I, personally, will always remember the April production, “Greater Tuna,” where the entire cast was portrayed by just two actors. It was so funny! The closing show that year was the wonderful “Sound of Music,” directed by Tom Chamberlain who stated, “This is one of the really great musicals with a moving story and wonderful music. We also are fortunate in this area to have the quality voices needed for this production.”
Chamberlain’s statement holds true to this day, proven by the cast of “Mamma Mia,” where he also had a part. His Magic Circle career started in 1973 with a chorus part in “Brigadoon.” Thank you, Dr. Chamberlain and all your counterparts who are still working in Magic Circle, for all your devotion over the years.
According to the written history of the Rotary Club by Cliff Baldridge in 1993, “Because so many Rotarians have been closely allied with the Magic Circle Theater here, it is worth noting that the first mention found of it in the local paper was July 8, 1959, when there was a front page article, “Green Grow the Lilacs” will be presented by the new Magic Circle Theater in the Round.”
Prior to the theater being built in the 1950s, long-time Montrose businessman, the late Perry Flanigan told of the community productions being held on the stage of the downtown Fox Theater. He remembered being in one with the late Rosalie Corey Haines, beloved school and dance teacher who lived to be 106 years old.
The play was “Good Gracious, Grandma,” a farce in three acts with five men and four women, first published in 1937. Rosalie had the female lead (Grandma) and Perry had the male lead as her grandson who was always giving her a bad time.
“Rosalie instigated it,” said Perry. “She always had to tap dance. When it was over, she came up to me and put her arm around me and said, ‘Perry, we stole the show.’ I heard she moved to Texas. Wonder if she’s still tappin.”
Rosalie passed away in Texas on Dec. 14, 2012, but knowing her, she probably is still tappin.’
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
