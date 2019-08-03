John 9:1-3: “As he (Jesus) passed by, he saw a man blind from birth. And his disciples asked him, “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” Jesus answered, “It was not that this man sinned, or his parents, but that the works of God might be displayed in him.”
In the intriguing narrative we should understand, first off, that Jesus was not stating that the man or his parents were sinless. Their particular sins — whatever they may have been — were not a direct cause of the hardship.
Common today is the presupposition that the world is a closed system where only cause and effect (i.e., the scientific method) rules supreme. The aspect of chance is also at work some might say, particularly those who subscribe to Darwin’s theory. This makes for a volatile mixture to be sure. A typical reaction to hardships is to respond tough luck, bad break or you were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Given the question posed to Jesus then by the disciples, it would seem that they were operating by a common but narrow philosophy. If tragedies befall people, it’s either the person’s own fault or that of their parents. This view has been wielded in ways that excuse lack of compassion, such as what happens in religious teachings that observe karma. You have religious support for not intervening to help.
It reminds me of the statement in Alaska, if it happens to you, it’s your fault. I suppose the unspoken there would be stay safe, stay out of Alaska. It’s a wild frontier! I’ve been to Alaska twice and can’t wait to go back. Am I careful when I’m there? Yes!
There is certainly something to be said that a fair amount of hardships are indeed the direct result of people bringing things on themselves. Galatians 6:7-8 reminds us: “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life.”
Another factor is the reality that the first introduction of sin into the world brought a curse onto the once perfect creation illustrated in such things as disease, decay and death. No part of life is ultimately untouched by this. Living in a world where weeds proliferate and viruses mutate is an example of this. One day in the eternal state in Christ’s presence that curse will be lifted.
The disciples — and it’s hard to fault them — were for some reason convinced that the reason for this sad, pitiful spectacle must be one of two cause/effect options. Their thinking on it did not contain any bigger picture process that might be considered. This is perhaps because their view of God was that if he’s indeed sovereign, he would never allow something like this. They only could see “tragedy” defined as bad, through and through. They doubted that there could be a redemptive purpose in God allowing it.
The unacceptable conclusion before them has given rise, in these days, to what’s known as “open theism.” It states that there are some things — evil tragedies — the like — that God didn’t know in advance. He intentionally blocked his own foreknowledge so that people don’t blame him. Two decades ago or so this view came on the scene which allowed some counselors — pastors to comfort those upon whom tragedy struck. The view said: God’s right there with you, shocked, dismayed, grieving. Don’t blame him, he didn’t want this for you.
In a misguided attempt to exonerate God and ward off the temptation to project evil upon him, the open theism viewpoint ultimately diminishes his sovereignty and cannot bring real comfort to those who suffer. Presenting God as different than he truly is, never helps people.
In the case of the man born blind, the ultimate cause was neither of the suggestions proffered by the disciples. Jesus’ answer conveyed to his disciples that their question of “who can we pin this on?” was flawed. It seems that in an effort to not implicate God as the blame, the disciples’ viewpoint ruled out that divine purposes might be in play, which in fact were.
This situation had the benefit of Jesus bringing this clarity: “…that the works of God might be displayed in him.” God’s sovereign control of the world was orchestrating a purpose here which would reveal him to be the miraculous deliverer. We don’t often have the benefit of knowing with certainty the answer to the question of why. We’d like to, wouldn’t we?
Especially when tragedies are before us. The challenge is to trust him to be at work in the midst of the hardships. To know that he is good through and through.
After Jesus healed the man, John’s Gospel tells us: “The neighbors and those who had seen him before as a beggar were saying, ‘Is this not the man who used to sit and beg?’ Some said, ‘It is he.’ Others said, ‘No, but he is like him.’ He kept saying, ‘I am the man.”’ The mixed response reflects how humans think of the miraculous. A number doubted Jesus even when the evidence was right in front of them.
Looking ahead to Prayerfest in our community, we’ll have the opportunity to honor God by the magnitude of our requests. It is a privilege to pray with our community and we look forward to God being glorified, that the works of God might be displayed.
Curt Mudgett is the pastor Cedar Creek Church.
