We at the Montrose Regional Library have been inspired by the resilience and innovation of our community and our profession to show concern and caution during these unprecedented circumstances and we know that while our library building may be physically closed, library staff are busier than ever continuing to safely deliver vital services to our community.
We are pleased to announce the Montrose Regional Library is coming to you with our Library Delivery Book Van service starting April 28. We will be offering contactless home delivery using the following guidelines:
• Holds may be placed on Montrose Library items only. Interlibrary loans are not available at this time.
• Patrons may place holds through the MRLD online catalog, by calling 970-249-9656, or sending an email to montroselibrarykids@gmail.com.
• Holds are limited to 10 items per address (not per library account) per week.
• Delivery days will be Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 4pm and your delivery day is determined by your zip code. Delivery zip codes will include 81401, 81403, and 81425.
• Patrons will be called the day before their scheduled delivery date to verify that someone will be home to receive the delivery. Items will not be left at addresses without verbal verification.
• Staff will not pick up items during deliveries to maintain the contactless delivery system and quarantine procedures.
For patron and staff safety, the Montrose Library is quarantining all items for a minimum of 72 hours and then washing each item with a diluted bleach solution. The staff is wearing PPE, which includes gloves, aprons, and masks when handling any library materials.
Please note that in this changing COVID-19 situation, scheduling and reservation options may be changed, modified, or discontinued at any given time.
Jeri Gilham is Head of Outreach Services at the Montrose Regional Library.
