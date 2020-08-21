The lies are piling up

A recent letter writer mentioned that the left accuses Trump of lying but cannot quote a single lie. Well, according to the Washington Post, he has 20,000 lies and counting under his belt since July 13, 2020.

Politico.com quotes Colin Powell as saying, "Trump lies all the time.” By the way, Powell is a conservative Republican.

According to forbes.com, Trump has told 23.8 lies per day since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States.

Here's a good lie for the gentleman to absorb: Trump blatantly claims credit for passing the Veterans Choice Act. He announced it by saying, in his usual braggadocio way, that past presidents couldn't get it passed for the last “45 years.” It was actually passed during Obama's second term in 2014.

I could be more specific about other lies, but there are so many I would have trouble choosing the most obscene and the Press doesn't allow more than 400 words in a letter. If one just Googles “Trump's lies” the amount of information is overwhelming.

So, left leaners tend to search out the truth and look for reality in the news. It wouldn't hurt for a few “ever Trumpers” to check out some of the available information.

Holly von Helms

Montrose

