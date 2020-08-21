The lies are piling up
A recent letter writer mentioned that the left accuses Trump of lying but cannot quote a single lie. Well, according to the Washington Post, he has 20,000 lies and counting under his belt since July 13, 2020.
Politico.com quotes Colin Powell as saying, "Trump lies all the time.” By the way, Powell is a conservative Republican.
According to forbes.com, Trump has told 23.8 lies per day since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States.
Here's a good lie for the gentleman to absorb: Trump blatantly claims credit for passing the Veterans Choice Act. He announced it by saying, in his usual braggadocio way, that past presidents couldn't get it passed for the last “45 years.” It was actually passed during Obama's second term in 2014.
I could be more specific about other lies, but there are so many I would have trouble choosing the most obscene and the Press doesn't allow more than 400 words in a letter. If one just Googles “Trump's lies” the amount of information is overwhelming.
So, left leaners tend to search out the truth and look for reality in the news. It wouldn't hurt for a few “ever Trumpers” to check out some of the available information.
Holly von Helms
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.