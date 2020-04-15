Ty Gallenbeck performed for the City of Delta and the surrounding area his brand of magic on Friday evening. Ty has been performing magic for some 15 years. About 11 years ago, Ty and I coached a 15-and-under boys Babe Ruth All-Star team. The championship tournament that year was held in Byers, Colorado.
The Babe Ruth rules were such that the participants would stay in the homes of host parents throughout the tournament. Except we were in Byers, where cattle outnumber humans.
The rules were twisted, and the team and us two coaches spent the weekend living in the local fire station sleeping on cots, cooking for ourselves and playing ball. We built a slew of memories.
The boys would probably tell you that the best among those memories was engaging with Ty and magic. We didn’t win the tournament. It’s the one that got away. But Ty did win over 14 young men who were amazed with his ability to have a card appear at the top of the deck once it was pulled out of the middle and shuffled back in or when a card would appear folded in a bottle.
The looks on their faces were memorable, somewhere between “how did he do that?” and completely freaked out. Ty had them wrapped around his finger.
To see Ty give back to the community he loves is nothing new or surprising. I watched with pride as he engaged us and left me still thinking: “How did he do that?”
A little boy’s birthday
Carson Lopez celebrated his fifth birthday on Easter Sunday. It’s one he won’t soon forget. In front of his home was a personal parade which included sheriff’s vehicles with sirens blasting, muscle cars, friends and family and, to his delight, a big red fire truck.
Carson couldn’t contain his excitement as the parade passed by. I’m sure his family would have rather celebrated with everyone together, but it’s a birthday Carson will remember forever.
We’re better together, even though we are separate.
Movie recommendation.
If you’ve been looking for a movie to rent and have passed on “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” rent it the next time you are in search of a good one.
Tom Hanks plays the incomparable Fred Rogers, but the movie isn’t just about Mr. Rogers or his neighborhood.
The movie is about the relationship between Mr. Rogers and a fictitious journalist, Lloyd Vogel. Vogel, a cynic who tries to show the neighborhood isn’t all it appears, is assigned by Esquire magazine to write a brief story about Rogers. Vogel ends up writing a masterpiece of an exposé that reaffirms to every child who watched Mr. Rogers that your heroes can be as you imagined.
The movie is based on the real-life relationship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Junod was assigned to write an exposé on Rogers and discovered he was even better than his reputation would have you believe.
In Junod’s story — ”Can you say… ‘HERO?’” — published in Esquire in November of 1998, Junod reveals to us that the man who we revered as children is the real thing. If you grew up watching Mr. Rogers and are thinking he was just a character on a children’s show, think again.
In researching for the article, Junod gets a deeper look into Rogers life than anyone other than those close to him. After his daily swim, Rogers would weigh himself. Everyday he weighed 143 pounds.
From the Esquire article: “Mister Rogers weighed 143 pounds because he has weighed 143 pounds as long as he has been Mister Rogers, because once upon a time, around thirty-one years ago, Mister Rogers stepped on a scale, and the scale told him that Mister Rogers weighs 143 pounds. No, not that he weighed 143 pounds, but that he weighs 143 pounds…. And so, every day, Mister Rogers refuses to do anything that would make his weight change—he neither drinks, nor smokes, nor eats flesh of any kind, nor goes to bed late at night, nor sleeps late in the morning, nor even watches television—and every morning, when he swims, he steps on a scale in his bathing suit and his bathing cap and his goggles, and the scale tells him that he weighs 143 pounds. This has happened so many times that Mister Rogers has come to see that number as a gift, as a destiny fulfilled, because, as he says, “the number 143 means ‘I love you.’ It takes one letter to say ‘I’ and four letters to say ‘love’ and three letters to say ‘you.’ One hundred and forty-three. ‘I love you.’”
There is a scene in the movie in which Rogers and Vogel are in a restaurant. Vogel struggling with relationships particularly his father is asked by Rogers to do him a favor. He asked him to sit in silence for thirty seconds and think about the people who made him. Made him into the person he is today. In the movie the customers in the restaurant overheard what Rogers had asked Vogel to do and quietly participated.
That actually happened at the 1998 Emmy awards, and Junod wrote about it.
Read Junod's full article and watch the movie. I promise they both will lift you up.
