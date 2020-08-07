‘The New Know Nothings’ knows nothing
The writer says he is an independent but his letter is as much of a Liberal attack letter as others that appear in this paper. He is a diehard CNN Democrat and he is not doing a good job of disguising it. When was this anonymous statement made by a local Republican leader? When the reported COVID-19 deaths were close to the annual flu deaths, his statement was correct. Anyone with a little common sense would know that the reported COVID-19 deaths are greatly exaggerated. There are some reporting governments that want to exaggerate their count to get more federal money; other governments are ashamed of their positive cases and report low numbers. Every level of government does this because it means more money from the government level above them. We may never know the true death count. Just look at Montrose County and Mesa County, one count’s presumptive positives as a positive and the other county does not. I can tell this writer is a diehard CNN Democrat because they all make the same statement that the president lies. But, none of them ever lists any of the lies. If I disagree with anyone, it does not mean that either of us has lied, it means we have different opinions. All his statements about The Know Nothings were cut and pasted from the internet and is mostly his interpretation of something that went on 170 plus years ago, but it’s still all Trump's fault.
Bill Babbel
Montrose
