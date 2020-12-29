2020 was lousy,
save the books
Henry Bemis is the hassled-at-work, henpecked-at-home bibliomaniac in the ‘Time Enough at Last’ episode from the Nov. 20, 1959 ‘Twilight Zone.’ The show’s creator and primary writer, Rod Serling (1924-1975), typically had subtle (or not so) messages therein and this one was the absurdity of mutually assured destruction (MAD) by nuclear weapons. 2020 has felt something like that. Indeed, there has been time enough to read. More than usual. The Notebook tends to favor non-fiction and leans often into memoir. The “recommended reading” books column of 2020.
• Butch Cassidy robbed his first bank in Telluride. It’s duly noted with a plaque on Colorado Avenue, often a photo op for tourists. Cassidy had a career outside the rails of law enforcement and society and has been the subject of Hollywood and a number of books. The best of them, ‘Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw’ by Charles Leerhsen came out in July. Cassidy didn’t kill anyone, but was a bandit whose ingenuity, planning of robberies and humor set him apart from his brutish peers of the Old West.
• ‘A Promised Land’, by President Barack Obama. Presidential memoirs are usually written to burnish reputations or influence history. Obama’s follows a similar path. The difference is how well written it is – elegant and easy. He writes of the challenges facing his administration in 2009: Wall Street banks on fire, real estate in the ditch, Big Three automakers on the brink. And bin Laden still alive. It’s also an intimate profile of a young family struggling with a mortgage, two careers, two young daughters and, of course, what it’s like to be the country’s first Black president.
• Chris Wallace is one of the best journalists around, noted for his preparedness, research and direct manner. This is pretty much what you get when reading Wallace’s ‘Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World.’ It reads like a thriller, not history. Wallace writes chronologically with President Harry Truman and a 10-year-old survivor of Hiroshima the prime characters. Along the way, Wallace reveals what had to be done by the aircrew of the ‘Enola Gay’, the scientists who developed the weapon and the ethics of such a decision. Truman didn’t delay, didn’t play to the media, nor blink.
• ‘Luckiest Man: The Life of John McCain’ is Mark Salter’s fly-on-the-wall memoir, revelatory on a number of levels. He writes of McCain’s smart-aleck humor, survival as a POW and as a son/grandson of Navy icons; how he got up the nose of senate leadership and a guy named Putin, certifying his “maverick” bona fides. He was an underrated as a legislator, Salter explains as well. It’s also about how McCain dealt with brain cancer at the end, squeezing every moment from life. For 30 years, Salter was McCain’s speechwriter, chief of staff and collaborator on seven previous books.
• ‘Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power and the World’s First Global Manhunt’ by Steven Johnson is a story of Capt. Henry Every (1659-unknown), an Englishman, and his raids on British shipping. Before each raid, Every put it to a vote before the crew, one of the first-ever multi-racial democracies. He was, during his time, the most talked about man in the world. Gold, jewels, spices from India – Every was one helluva pirate. Memo to Netflix: ‘tis binge-worthy.
• ‘Gods at Play: An Eyewitness Account of Great Moments in American Sports’ by Tom Callahan. His essays generously illustrate sport’s reach and humanity. For example, Callahan recalls Joe Morgan telling a blind Jackie Robinson at the 1972 all-star game: “thank you.” There’s a Zelig-quality about Callahan who wrote for The Washington Post and Time magazine; his being at the right place – ringside at Ali-Foreman in Zaire, at the press conference where Arthur Ashe announces he has HIV. Few, I’m supposing, ever did more with a press credential than Callahan. Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy says it best: “buy it, read it, thank me later.”
••••••
Programming Note……Investigation Discovery Network will profile the 2003 murder of Irene Trujillo on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m., PST. It’s part of the ‘Murder in the Heartland’ series. The 47-year-old woman, owner of Montrose Stone on Spring Creek, was brutally murdered and buried on the property. She went missing in April of that year, her body found in July. Lionel Lopez, an employee, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to first-degree murder and served 10 years in prison before reportedly returning to Mexico. So, who really killed Trujillo? Former reporter Scott Schwebke, who worked for the Press seven years, covered the story originally and returned to Montrose last summer to assist producers with the project. Current senior writer/assistant editor Katharhynn Heidelberg, who also covered the story, is featured as well. Schwebke today is a member of an award-winning five-person investigative reporting team, SoCal Watchdog, with the Orange County Register.
••••••
2020 in the rearview. Happy New Year, everyone.
