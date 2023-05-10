Good day, Montrose.
None of that balderdash, just notes.
••••••
While Bradd Schafer doesn’t start his duties as Montrose High School activities director until July, he is making a steady commute from Gunnison (and through Little Blue Canyon construction) to ease transitions for he and his family and the school.
Schafer is succeeding Lyle Wright who is retiring after 19 years as activities director and from a career in education.
Schafer in February tendered a resignation as head basketball coach for Western Colorado University after nine seasons. His Western program in 2021 was the recipient of the Brechler Award for having as a team the highest cumulative grade-point-average (GPA, 3.2). Schafer coached 26 players to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference academic honor roll and was cited two years ago by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) with a team academic excellence award. Schafer played for Western (1996-2001) and Bob Hofman, the school’s winningest coach. Shafer was team captain in his senior year and led the RMAC in three-point field goal percentage.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Western and later from Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D., a master’s degree in strategic leadership. At Black Hills State, he spent eight seasons as basketball coach and assistant athletic director. Noteworthy, too, is how Schafer guided the Yellowjacket basketball program from being an NAIA-affiliated school into NCAA Division II competition and the RMAC. He’s also coached at the Colorado School of Mines and at Windsor, Colo., high school. Schafer is from Gilcrest, Colorado Schafer and spouse Jada are the parents of two children, a daughter London, 14, and a son, Bodhi, 13.
There is a sense of leadership, experience, and charisma with the new AD. Schafer and I sat down for an interview last week at the Sunset Mesa baseball fields while his son, Bodhi, practiced with his team. Schafer’s responsibilities also include oversight for the band, choir, debate teams and the student council.
• 1. Do you plan to bring back the (basketball, wrestling) tournaments?
— Schafer: “Absolutely, we’re going to bring back those tournaments. We started one from scratch in Gunnison. We want to show it’s one more reason to come to Montrose.”
• 2. How much of your time is spent with budgeting and scheduling?
— "I wouldn’t put a percentage number on it. Rather, I know budgeting and its impact. I’ve coached in some underfunded programs and appreciate the value of fundraising. Scheduling is key, as you work with coaches to determine where they want to play, against whom and what they need to succeed.”
• 3. Do you have plans to upgrade the athletic facilities?
—"We’ll always be looking to upgrade fields and facilities. We want to have a ‘wow’ factor for visiting teams. Good facilities that you’re proud of lifts the students and the community. The field needs turf. It’s a busy place with band, soccer, lacrosse, football. There’s a lot of use and it gets beat up. This is big on my agenda.”
• 4. Are there plans for additional sports like boys’ volleyball, e sports, and girls’ flag football?
— "If the interest is there, yes. School clubs and organizations benefit students. And if these sports benefit them, we’ll take a good look at implementation.”
• 5. What is the balance between academics and activities?
— "There is a balance between academics, social life, athletics. The proper balance also empowers students to appreciate time management. How much to commit to each endeavor to succeed. It’s a good lesson for college and life.”
••••••
One More Dose of Ink……Celebrate National Nurses Week today (May 10) with local nurses at the Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, 820 east Main. Nurses 4 Nursing is presenting the 13th annual Nurse’s Day party from 4 to 8 p.m.
••••••
Woof!......Hotchkiss will host its 20th annual Sheep Camp Stockdog Trials this coming weekend, May 12-14. It’ll be at Hotchkiss’ Centennial Fields. The Ute Trails vintage car show will be Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The events are free and will include other activities and refreshments. Sheep and dog trials involve highly trained dogs (border collies, usually) and on command from their handler, run a course while being timed. Good event, and besides, a drive to Hotchkiss is worth the time and distance.
••••••
Quotable – "A real patriot is the fellow who gets a parking ticket and rejoices that the system works.”--William E. Vaughan, American newspaper columnist, author, 1915-1977