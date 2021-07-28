Good afternoon, Montrose.
Next week, 78 of the best young golfers in the U.S. and from abroad will tee it up in the AGJA Junior Open at The Bridges in Montrose. It’s being presented by the City of Montrose.
Golfers from five foreign countries, including Thailand and South Korea, are registered in the 54-hole tournament. Some are already here, acclimating themselves to the climate, getting to know the 7,000-yard-plus Bridges course. Maybe even enjoying some of the local sweet corn and peaches. In next week’s galleries, there will be coaches from top collegiate programs, observing, possibly with an eye towards recruitment. Many of the golfers will have family members with them. It’s the first time the American Junior Golf Association has included Montrose in its schedule.
Sports tourism is distinctive. Not many places can attract and support teams of various age groups and ZIP codes. The venue must have appeal. Having a broad welcome from the community and a good experience while here are musts for teams (or golfers) wanting to return. It’s clean industry, expands the brand (Montrose), and generates a robust hospitality tax revenue stream. Pre-pandemic, the City exceeded its hotel/restaurant tax revenue budget by 18.3 percent.
Youth sports teams from out of town have been coming here steadily for the past seven years. The Montrose Marlins swim program packs the Montrose Community Recreation Center with 300-plus swimmers and family members. Two years ago, the MoTown Madness Tournament brought 32 basketball teams into the city with games at the gyms inside MHS, Columbine and the rec center. It featured players from the Front Range and Utah. The tournament, originally, had 12 teams.
Also in 2019, Montrose Youth Baseball hosted 33 teams from Colorado and New Mexico. That was the weekend when many local restaurants ran out of food. Along with hikers and cyclists, fishermen and RV-ers, the city was busy. The teams typically have 15 players per, with coaches, parents, and siblings in tow. That’s a lot of mouths to feed. And motel rooms rented — the “heads on beds” dynamic in bloom.
Bill Bell has been the city manager for 10 years and has been engaged with youth sports. He’s coached, he’s umpired, he’s striped the fields. In 2014, the City launched its Competitive Sports Program. Bell credits Montrose businessman Ty Jennings — “he’s been a visionary with our efforts” – for providing support and contacts wherever possible. Jennings has also advanced the annual basketball tournament and has had a guiding hand in the forthcoming AGJA tournament.
“We let the Holiday Inn, the Hampton Inn, the Red Arrow know beforehand of what’s coming,” said Bell. The City provides visitors with welcome bags, souvenirs and access to other local facilities to make the visit complete. “Family members can get bored, so we provide discounts to the Aquatic Center/field house, the rec center, bowling, movies. We hand out medals and winners get hoodies with the Montrose brand.”
Bell also credits Judy Ann Files and Ralph Files for getting involved early. “They had coached and refereed. They supported the concept. It was passed by council.”
Ben Grant is the coordinator who oversees the CSP. He’s new to the city, with a degree from Arizona State U. in community sports management. Grant is responsible for two budgets – one ($72,134) for competitive sports in the city, including the Montrose Water Park; the other, ($31,654) for marketing Montrose as a sports destination.
He’s already had a taste of what’s necessary. Last month, the baseball tournament featured 45 games and in the middle of it, a sudden, fierce thunderstorm chased teams off the fields. The city’s public works department stepped in, drained the fields, provided new dirt, and it was up and running again. He says putting on a tournament can be complex.
“You have to recognize the small details,” said Grant. “Communications have to be clear and honest.” Added Grant, “It’s always for the kids. Even if a team goes 0-3, you want them to have a good time and experience and want them to return.”
(Note of disclosure: my son, William, is the city’s communications manager/public information officer.)
Parents and grandparents of traveling team players can easily recall weekends in Super 8 motels and an unsatisfying breakfast buffet. AGJA golfers and their families take the commitment to another place with entry fees, equipment, airline tickets, and in many cases, private coaches. The AGJA was launched in 1978 to promote and develop junior golf with ages from 12 to 19. Some of the professional tours’ brightest lights – Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome – are AGJA alums. The non-profit is based in Atlanta and has 60 employees, 10 of whom will be in Montrose for next week’s tournament.
The week’s activities will include one last qualifying tournament, a junior-amateur fundraiser tournament where proceeds will benefit Montrose golf programs and AGJA scholarships, a barbecue and social. The three competitive rounds begin Tuesday morning.
Three Montrose golfers have qualified: Jordan Jennings, a freshman member of the Colorado State University golf team and two members of the Montrose High School golf team, Noah Richmond and Connor Bell.
Given the field, the quality of competitive amateur golf will be high. Why, there’s even speculation that longtime course records at the Bridges — 64s by Jeremy Lederer, Justin Fox – will be rewritten. The last time the Bridges hosted a major youth tournament was in 2019, the Colorado 4A state championship. MHS senior Micah Stangebye shot a final round 65 to win medalist honors, leading his team to its third straight title. The tournament is open to the public.
Eric Feeley, PGA pro and general manager of the Bridges, said the AJGA tournament has been in the works for four years. “These are some of the best young golfers around,” said Feeley. “We’re glad to host them and their families. It’s a boon for the city.” He added, “the City has been an essential partner.”
