Good day, Montrose.
No investigations of Bud Light, just notes.
•••
Best three words: I love you.
Best three words (runner-up): You’ve lost weight.
Best four words: the sweet corn is in.
•••
Tee It Up Tourism……The American Junior Golf Association once more returns to Montrose for a golf tournament that’ll showcase some of the best collegiate and international golfers.
The American Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the city of Montrose will kick off Sunday, July 30, with a qualifying round and then on Monday, a junior-amateur competition. The three-day, 54-hole tournament begins Tuesday, Aug. 1 and will feature a field of 78 golfers including four from Montrose: Noah Richmond, Kyden Adams, Connor Bell, Caleb Caskey. Some 107 local volunteers have signed on to assist with the tournament.
The AJGA has more than 200 tournaments a year throughout the U.S. with golfers under the age of 19. It’s based in Braselton, Ga. The tournament will leave an economic footprint of almost $500,000 in Montrose, according to the AJGA. This includes motels, travel, meals and local shopping for the players, parents, and coaches. Some of the international players have already arrived and are playing practice rounds. A portion of the proceeds will go towards two MHS scholarships.
•••
Having a Heat Wave……Freddie Canfield, longtime weather watcher in Silverton for the Silverton Standard, called the 86-degree high temperature on July 17 “hideously hot.” No doubt this temperature reading will leave a mark on those tourists visiting from Texas, Nevada, Phoenix; well, heck, everywhere.
•••
Recommended……Man oh man, all this action for just a five spot?
Tis so, with the latest ‘Mission Impossible: Day of Reckoning, Part One’ movie. Ethan Hunt, and only Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), can rescue the world from the bad guys and their misuse of artificial intelligence. Over the next two hours plus, nuclear bombs (in baggage claim!) are diffused, runaway trains are ridden, cars are furiously chased through narrow streets. There are flights of derring-do, a motorcycle parachutes off a mountain and then there’s Kittridge, yes Kittridge is back, and this time he’s needling the hero. Again. (Can’t somebody at the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) call HR on Kittridge?) Part two coming next June.
All this for five bucks (matinee pricing) inside the comfy confines of the Fox Theater downtown, where the popcorn’s always tasty.
•••
I See By the Paper……In Warren, Michigan, a store clerk was attacked by a customer who used a frozen herring to hit him on the head. The customer was upset that the fish market was closing early at 7 p.m., due to Ramadan. So reported the Detroit Free Press in April.
The clerk was hospitalized. The suspect MD Jobul Hussain, 60, was charged with aggravated assault.
“I never thought I’d have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county, you will be prosecuted,” said Peter Luciddo, the county prosecutor. The fish was a four pounder.
•••
Speaking of movies……Some wiseacres are noting that Indiana Jones is getting a bit long in the tooth for action movies. Future titles may include:
• ‘Indiana Jones’ and the Lost Wheelchair.’
• ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Prevagen.’
• ‘Indiana Jones and the Catheter Crisis’
•••
Ouotable: “Sex is good, but not as good as fresh sweet corn.” – Garrison Keillor, American humorist/actor/author.