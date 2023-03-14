Good day, Montrose.
••••••
Anniversary of Note……Alpine Bank is celebrating 50 years in business in 2023. The bank has 39 branches in Colorado, including the Montrose location on South Townsend.
Alpine Bank was founded by Bob Young in 1973, its first bank location in Carbondale. Young remains active in the bank, serving as board chair. He was named in 2011 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame.
Mike Burns opened the Montrose branch in 2001 at South Townsend and Oak Grove Road. That was pretty much the end of town then, what with City Market, McDonald’s, and Alpine Bank. The significant development of “south Montrose” was still a few years off. If you were headed south, the next traffic light you would encounter then would be in Durango, where Burns now lives and is in charge of supervising 11 branches of AB.
Alpine is known for its involvement in the community, here and elsewhere. Allison Nadal, assistant vice president for marketing operations, says more than 70 local nonprofits or community events locally have Alpine’s support and is part of the bank’s mission. Notably next month’s Teacher of the Year/Montrose Education Foundation event, the annual food and wine festival that benefits the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, and HopeWest hospice, which is having its annual fund-raising gala this weekend. A Ridgway native, Nadal has been with Alpine for 22 years and she manages the marketing for the 39 branches. She is also on the HopeWest board of directors.
••••••
One More Dose of AttaBoy……Doug and David Dragoo, the founders-mover-shakers of everything Colorado Outdoors and Mayfly Outdoors, were honored last week with the Montrose Economic Development Council’s top award. Since their purchase of Ross Reels 10 years ago, the Colorado Outdoors development has been transformative for Montrose, turning 164 acres of adjacent river land into a campus for manufacturing, housing, retail, recreation, and hospitality. Earned and deserved.
••••••
Say No More……Couch-based conversation, during this year’s Oscar’s broadcast Sunday night:
• Question: Who is this?
• Answer: I don’t know.
••••••
Oops!......Likely not a lot of “day” calendars mentioned how March 18, the day after St. Patrick’s Day, is the National Awkward Moments Day or National Bloopers Day. In 38 years of community newspaper publishing, I’ve read quite a few, and published many. As I told one reader years ago who called in regularly to point out the most recent sin, “ma’am, it’s a newspaper, it’s not literature.” To wit:
• An ad for a Cheyenne urology center was seeking new patients – ‘A New Wine for Seniors.’ Some “wiseacre” in production removed a photo of the wine’s label and instead renamed it, “Pino More.”
• The Associated Press in Carson City, Nevada, reported a story: “A plan worked out by the Nevada Assembly and Senate negotiators to raise various taxes won’t increase levies on independent contractors – prostitutes and newspaper deliverers, for example.”
• The Littleton (North Carolina) Observer had a story about a new hospital controller. His duties include, “reviewing investments and maintaining internal controls to protect hospital asses.”
• The old Rocky Mountain News headlined a story, “Cut-off penis back on; man exudes optimism.” (Now – that – is optimism.) This isn’t a blooper, but the fella who had the accident in a sawmill told the Rocky, “I’ll just take more precautions. You can believe that.”
• The coach of the Northwest College rodeo team in Powell, Wyoming, was named Del Nose. When he was hired, the school newspaper, of course, headlined, “Northwest College Picks Nose.”
• There was a wedding story that appeared in the Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids (North Carolina). The last graf read: “Following a honeymoon trip to Cancum, Mexico, the couple will reside in Lexington, Kentucky, (A grateful travel agent called the next week and said his phone had been ringing off the hook.)
• A page one photo in the Bogalusa (Louisiana) Daily News calls to light the importance of news photography and juxtaposition of headlines over a news story. In the photo, 12 local softball players are waving to the camera, exultant from a Mardi Gras party. Lots of beaming smiles and two thumbs-up. The headline that ran over the photo: “Sex Ed Class Going Well.”
••••••
One St. Patrick’s Day joke….
• Q. What’s the difference between an Irish wedding and an Irish wake?
• A. One less drinking.