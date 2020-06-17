Good afternoon, Montrose.
Welcome tourists. We’re glad you’re here.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……There’s just one photo of Robert Woody, a scratchy black-and-white image taken at a family gathering around 1918. My aunt ID’d him 70 years after his death in 1921. His face is mostly obscured by a large black hat under a noontime sun.
Muster records and research indicate he enlisted with the 19th Alabama infantry regiment of the Confederate States of America army. After the war, he was a dirt-poor tenant farmer who barely owned a horse or a mule, much less a human being. That sort of thing was the dominion of the planter classes. (Said forebear is buried in a CSA cemetery in Ardmore, Oklahoma, with 189 other vets.)
I grew up as a “son of the South” and heard repeatedly all the logic and rationale regarding The Lost Cause. That it was all about states’ rights or heritage. That it was the War of Northern Aggression. The Civil War was about slavery. Owning human beings. Breaking up families for commerce. Today, we call it human trafficking.
Lincoln’s Gettysburg address came in at 275 words and is considered the greatest speech in American history, reflecting a developing nation’s resolve and ideals. Last week, NASCAR banned the Stars and Bars from its events. In its statement, there was no reference to George Floyd or his death, no mention of Black Lives Matter. No allegories about racial justice or how the flag was a symbol of hate or oppression. It was three-sentences in length and NASCAR – NASCAR! -- for crying out loud – that delivered a message as purposeful as Lincoln’s.
••••••
The final lap……Rich Plankis went back to work yesterday at J.C. Penney in Montrose returning from furlough. The struggling retail giant, which has been a part of the American retail landscape since 1902, announced last month it was closing 154 stores and the Montrose store was on the hit list. It will operate on a shortened schedule daily through September; the Sephora boutique is closed for good.
“It’s just sad,” said Plankis, a familiar face in the store, known for his friendly, knows-everyone greeting. He started working part-time at J.C. Penney right after it opened in 2007. He was wrapping up a distinguished teaching career (27 years) at Montrose High School where he taught history and contemporary issues. He was also the longtime “voice” of MHS basketball games, the courtside announcer.
“It was a surprise. I didn’t expect it to be closed,” said Plankis, adding, “our store is profitable.” He said longtime customers have expressed disappointment at the elimination of a local and highly regarded shopping venue. “We have customers from all over the Western Slope. Telluride, Norwood, Cedaredge, Gunnison. We have customers come here from Grand Junction. We’ve had some fun times.”
This is the third iteration of a Penney’s store in Montrose. The first one burned in downtown sometime in the 1970s. The second one opened at the corner of E. Main and Park Avenue, where Hartman Brothers is now and was a business district mainstay. This store closed at the turn of the century. There was a six years-plus gap until JCP opened its anchor operation at Oxbow Crossing, July 28, 2007. More than 40 people work there.
Come Christmas, the store will also miss its Santa. Plankis looks the part, knows the part and has been the store’s in-residence Jolly Wish Guy for 12 years, a role he savors and will miss.
••••••
Adios……Nick Rinne posted on Facebook over the weekend how The Vine Bistro and Market would not be reopening. The comments section was rich in compliments and memories. No other restaurant had a better arugula salad and the choice between “truffle fries or regular fries” was always a toughie. The Vine was a downtown destination with an eclectic menu and good vibe, thanks to its welcoming wait staff, the tin ceiling and other décor, and outdoor seating during the summer. The Vine’s farm-to-market commitment was also appreciated. Where else could you get a cannoli and locally-raised produce?
••••••
Didn’t Buy 2020 Planner……Days of the week are taking on some normalcy, no more of the ThisDay, ThatDay, TheOtherDay, SomeDay scheduling. Those tans we see aren’t necessarily because of our long, salubrious summer days. Rather, the tan from a refrigerator light.
It’s been hard, the quarantine. One observation was how Osama bin Laden was stuck inside his house for five years with three wives. It’s possible he called in the Navy Seals himself.
••••••
Happy Father’s Day!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.