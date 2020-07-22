Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……It’s one of the most distinctive signs in town. At the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and Riverbottom Drive, there it is: Baldridge Regional Park Complex, engraved in stone, with the Montrose Recreation District logo included. Hard to miss.
I first noticed the large boulder a few weeks ago en route to morning coffee. Then a couple of days later, it was engraved. It’ll last several lifetimes and no doubt withstand all the spring wind.
The sign was carved on-site by Nick Parish, owner of InDesign Signs. “I drew the short straw that day,” said Parish Monday laconically. ”It was a full day of hot work.” Parish designed the sign on a computer, then generated a rubber stencil to cover all the nooks and crannies of the boulder. The boulder came from Haynes Excavation of Montrose.
InDesign Signs has been in business since 2002. A couple of other rock-engraved examples around town include the Black Canyon Golf Course and the Montrose Water Park. His attractive signs make a statement for a slew of businesses, professional offices — even vehicles — in Montrose and Telluride. Back in the day, Nick designed the signage at the MDP.
The renovation of Holly Park began earlier this year. Pre-pandemic, Holly Park was scheduled to reopen late June. There’s a supply problem these days, however, because of COVID-19. Scott Stryker, the general contractor in the overdue re-do, said the reopening could be late August. There are landscaping issues to be completed along with renovating the softball field dugouts.
The $1.53 million project was financed mostly through state grants and local foundations. There’s new flexible fencing and fields for youth soccer and lacrosse; better drainage and parking; a new playground for kids, and new adult softball fields.
So, Who Was the Namesake?......Since Cliff Baldridge passed away in 1995, the population of Montrose has more than doubled. Many don’t know the backstories or Baldridge’s philanthropy.
• Baldridge was a 50% owner with the Prinster family of Grand Junction in the downtown City Market. (The Prinsters founded City Market stores in 1924.) He was also the store’s manager. “Cliff was a meticulous owner and manager. He believed in customer service, that employees should respect one another, and how the stores should be presented, clean and with fresh inventory,” said Curt Robinson, a longtime friend and business associate who managed the store’s accounts as a local CPA. They met in 1960. Baldridge moved to Montrose after WWII and put his mark on our community with prodigious fund-raising and leadership that begat Montrose Memorial Hospital (March, 1950), the Montrose Pavilion (1990), Baldridge Hall at the Montrose Methodist Church. He served on a variety of local boards. Noteworthy, too, was his service on the Iliff School of Theology board of directors in Denver.
• Steve Mathis, a retired attorney who volunteers to drive disabled veterans to their appointments, was also friend. “When he decided it was time to write a check, he’d find you. It was going to happen. Cliff would always write the first check, usually a large one. He was a dynamo.”
Both men agree that writing the first check before asking others to commit is the best way to fundraise and how this was Baldridge’s strength. Baldridge, Robinson, Mathis and Kelvin Kent met at lunch one day in 1989. They each put in $300. That was the seed money for what is today the Montrose Community Foundation. “I wish we’d done it 20 years earlier,” added Robinson.
Baldridge is the only Montrose business owner who has been inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame.
So long for now……We bade farewell to neighbors of 20 years this week. Bobbie and Alan Brown left Montrose for Davenport, Florida. Proximity to children and grandchildren always a pull. Bobbie was a longtime banker hereabouts, first with NorWest Bank, then Wells Fargo. She wrote our mortgage when we first arrived. Alan, before becoming a successful local realtor, was in the Royal Air Force, a munitions expert for allied aircraft. He’s originally from Wales. For seven-plus years, we did a four to five times a year commute from Sheridan, Wyoming while we published the Sheridan Press. Every time we returned, seeing the Browns out and about in their yard was an affirmation that we were “home.” We wish them the best.
Written In the Stars……The NEOWISE comet is overhead. Stargazers say Wednesday night (tonight!) could offer the best viewing. “It’s exciting. A lot of people are asking us about it,” said Alice DeAnguerra, lead park ranger at our Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. She said the “peak of brightness” is about 90 minutes after sunset in the northwest sky. It disappears into the horizon at about 11 p.m. The park has had to cancel its annual astronomy festival, usually on the docket in mid-September, because of the ‘Rona. “It’s hard to socially distance with telescopes. We look forward to next year and our beautiful dark skies,” DeAnguerra said. She joined the staff at Black Canyon of the Gunnison in March. DeAnguerra has been with the National Park Service for 12 years with previous postings in Yellowstone and Arches National Parks.
