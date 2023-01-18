Good day, Montrose.
Only one ballot was needed to produce today’s notes.
••••••
I See By the Paper……For years, a celebratory meal meant a trip to Ouray and the Bon Ton inside the St. Elmo Hotel. It’s where you brought out of town visitors: a soak in the hot springs, a fine meal at the Bon Ton. Owners Taryn and Chris Lee had the Bon Ton for 10 years.
These days, if you’re driving south from Montrose, the trip will be about 10 miles shorter as the Lees have opened Bella Vino restaurant at 220 S. Lena in Ridgway. If the address rings familiar, it’s the location of the former Drake’s Restaurant, owned by Drake and Jane Pulliam. Drake’s was in business from 1998-2011 and also offered fine dining.
Bella Vino opened Dec. 21. Call 970-325-4419 for reservations.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Earlier this month, Leann Tobin started her 34th year with Montrose Regional Hospital, formerly Montrose Memorial. She’s got a new title, director of ancillary services along with her longtime duty of providing marketing for the hospital. She’ll oversee food services, environmental services, grant writing, rehab services, nutrition therapy, among others.
Fact is, she’s had as many titles, eight, as CEOs (eight) with whom she has worked. Plus, five interim CEOs.
“It’s been the give-and-take (of the job),” said Tobin last week at the Lobby Grille inside MRH. “I’m blessed to have worked with so many good people for so many years. You don’t get bored with this job.”
One more hat that she wears is that of philanthropy. She coordinates local giving, like the $46,000 raised this year from the San Juan Healthcare Foundation, or the $80,000 raised by the annual Boot Stomp event which will buy a PET (positron emission tomography) scanner for the forthcoming MRH ambulatory care center.
She and Pat Tobin have been married for 35 years and have two grown sons who live in Denver. She grew up in Lakewood and graduated from Colorado State U. While on vacation recently, she and Pat toured Italy with another couple and swears not once did the theme song from ‘Up with People’ roll off their lips. They were all vets of UWP, an international singing troupe, with Leann a member, 1982-1983.
During her tenure with the hospital, Tobin has been involved with many civic groups and local agencies, most notably two terms on the Montrose County school board which included a stint as president.
••••••••••••
I See By the Paper, Continued……Bluecorn Candles made the Denver Post’s ‘Life & Culture’ page Sunday. The photo noted how the company expanded its beeswax candle making into Montrose a year ago. Bluecorn also features a café, a retail shop and nowadays, live music. It was founded in 1991 in Telluride by Jon Kornbluh.
••••••
Gratitude……The Notebook will share a personal note. I’ve been waiting quite a while to write how it’s been 20 years next week since we heard this little dose of news: “Your diagnosis has changed, and the prognosis isn’t as promising.”
That was from my oncologist during an annual checkup at St. Mary’s. I had been re-diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive blood cancer. “Twenty-six months to live, on average,” so said The Bottom Line.
What followed was a difficult chemotherapy regimen, a stem cell transplant, stubborn blood counts that wouldn’t improve after transplant and an uneasy recovery.
Yet here it is, 20 years on. As Susan has said now and then, “he’s hard to kill.”
I’ve been blessed. I appreciate the notes of support and feedback. Thank you for reading.
••••••
Politics......Kevin McCarthy was beat up pretty good by his own caucus on the way to being elected as Speaker of the House. A one vote victory that took four days and 15 ballots.
Remindful of a story.
Rep. Mo Udall, a Democrat from Arizona, once took on the powerful Rep. Hale Boggs (D-La.) for his party’s position of majority leader. Boggs (1914-1972) was in his heyday of influence, and would serve 13 terms.
Udall’s colleagues had told him time and again his election over Boggs was a certainty. A done deal. Don’t sweat it, you’re in. With all of this “support,” Udall rolled into the meeting confident he was his party’s next leader. Udall, however, lost on a secret ballot and Boggs was elected leader once more.
The next day, Udall recalled his Arizona roots and heritage and posed a question to reporters.
He asked if they knew the “difference between a cactus and a caucus.” They didn’t.
“A cactus,” said Udall, “has the pricks on the outside.”