Good afternoon, Montrose.
Back the Blue……Wednesday last, we were at the Coffee Trader drive-through window, around 11:15 or so and as I was handing over a fiver to the barista, Ryann said, “Hey. Look at that.”
Students were running – in groups and in singles – from the campus of Montrose High School. Simultaneously, Montrose police cars rolled up hurriedly, light’s blazing, officers dressed in tactical SWAT gear and armed with assault rifles were rushing the other way, into the school. It took a few moments for the brain synapses to fire, then I realized: school shooter, maybe.
As we know now, fortunately, there were no shots, no injuries. A few observations.
• Police chief Blaine Hall was quickly on scene and took charge. The matter-of-fact training of first responders from four law enforcement agencies was impressive. And yet, it’s startling to watch. I hope it’s the last time I make small talk with a uniformed police officer with an assault rifle a few steps from the MHS parking lot.
• More than 100 parents, students, family members and assorted looky-loos convened at the Fifth Street-South Selig intersection. Virtually everyone was on their phone trying to get word and sense of what was happening inside. The broadband there choked because of so much data and messaging traffic. Rumors blossomed. A few parents were openly crying, upset. It was in fact a lockdown and had all the emotions and stresses that come with.
• Chief Hall walked from the developing scene and addressed the group who had congregated. Fear and uncertainty can be a collective bond. Calm and courteous, Hall explained how the officers were going from classroom to classroom. He explained the why’s and the how’s of police procedures taking shape inside the school. And what to expect. These few minutes of updating provided relief. Precisely what was needed.
• Coffee Trader co-owner Dee Coram was en route to his store. Students came inside once they were off campus. Coram instructed manager Gabe Miracle to offer lockdown and safety. And to get a list of names of those inside in order to communicate with police dispatch. “He showed amazing poise,” said Coram of Miracle. “One of the students asked, ‘can we stay in here?’ We had to provide a safe place for students.” CT staff were live streaming the incident. “His instincts kicked in and he showed amazing poise,” added Coram.
• One other impression. Before Chief Hall began his update with crowd at the corner, he motioned over to Katharhynn Heidelberg, senior writer-assistant editor of the MDP, and called her name. He wasn’t going to start until she was front and center. This was illustrative of the trust and respect she’s earned from local law enforcement, not only for her thorough reporting, but from discretion as well. Her 18-year tenure of covering cops and courts is unique in community journalism. She gets it right.
• The two events are not parallel, but what happened last week reminded me of Nov. 11, 2008. A student was viciously attacked in the lobby of MHS. Her assailant, who was not a student, slashed her throat with her younger sister standing nearby. Daughter Ryann, riding shotgun last week and enjoying a chai with spice, was a sophomore then and 10 feet away from the ’08 attack. Students looked on in horror. Police and EMTs arrived quickly. The young lady survived, graduating a year later with honors. She was the Southwestern League’s Swimmer of the Year and played softball for MHS. She’s married now with three kids of her own and lives in Parker.
One upshot from that attack was a state law (HB 1274) which enables school districts 10 days to evaluate at risk students who transfer into public school systems from a juvenile treatment center. The law helps determine what curriculum is best suited for that student, while not refusing him or her an education. My thinking is that something more, something good will come from last week’s security threat.
The Montrose County School District has in place School Threat Assessment and Suicide Risk Assessment teams. The programs are partnerships between MCSD, local law enforcement and the Center for Mental Health. The two teams have been meeting for three years and meet weekly. They are led by James Pavlich, executive director of school operations, Commander Matt Smith of the Montrose PD and Laura Byard of the Center for Mental Health. Pavlich was before the school system’s director of safety and security. Montrose police is continuing its investigation.
