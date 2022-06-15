Good day, Montrose.
No grift, just notes.
••••••
Credit in the Pro Shop……The Dolphin House and the Montrose Community Foundation will benefit from the appearance of Big Head Todd and the Monsters come Friday evening at The Bridges. The fundraiser concert is part of the summer series which attracts fans from all over the Western Slope. General admission tickets ($40) are still available. (BrownPaperTickets.com., or at locations throughout Montrose and Grand Junction.
“They’re coming in early and playing some golf,” said Eric Feeley, The Bridges’ general manager of the band. Todd Mohr and two others formed the band in 1984 and were regulars around the music circuit in Fort Collins, Boulder, and Denver three years later. Their 1993 album, “Sister Sweetly,” went platinum and spawned three hit singles. Notably, one Discovery space shuttle mission crew awoke one morning in 2011 with live music from music from BHTM. They also performed in the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 parade.
••••••
Sweet Tooth Destination……Jerry and Marie Thun are looking towards an early August opening for their new store, Twisted Sugar, located in Oxbow Crossing adjacent to Applebee’s. It’ll feature fresh-made cookies, mixed sodas, smoothies, and flavored waters. It’ll have a drive thru.
Given the pandemic and supply chain issues, it’s been a two-and-half year project for the Thuns. “It’s been a positive experience. We’ve used local contractors. The city has been awesome to work with,” said Marie Thuns, adding that what sealed the deal with Twisted Sugar, a company which was founded in Layton, Utah in 2016 by Mike and Tonia Jardine, was having blind taste tests with their children. The Thuns have three kids and seven grandchildren.
Jerry is from Cody, Wyoming; Marie, from Idaho Falls, Idaho. There are 27 Twisted Sugar locations, operated by franchisees. The Thuns have hired a general manager and 15 to 20 people will have jobs with the new store.
The Thuns opened Papa Murphy’s in 2004 and sold the franchise in 2016.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……The Notebook tries to keep up with all the financial news, particularly since his retirement poke is, like many others, linked to Wall Street.
If you’re a certain age, you’ll likely remember “the misery index” which landed with a thud during President Carter’s four-year run.
It was created by the economist Arthur Okun (1928-1980) and estimates how the average American is doing economically depending on unemployment and inflation. While employment may be robust nowadays, with jobs going begging, there’s still a hearty dose of misery with missing household staples, $5 gas, and soaring prices.
The Index dates to the Truman administration. At its peak, Truman faced an MI of 13.6%, but he turned it around before leaving office, 3.4.
Carter’s peak of MI reached 21.9% in June of 1980. What presidents, (H.W) Bush, Trump, and Biden share is that the Index grew while they were in office. (Trio of one-termers.)
The first mortgage was in Wyoming, (Carter) 21% rate; the second in North Carolina, (Reagan), 10%. Lotto!
••••••
I See By the Paper……Nakedness, seldom a good look for most, is in the news again.
Last month, the Telegraph, a London newspaper, reported that the “Paddler’s Code for England” is about to be published and kayakers, canoeists, paddle boarders will be advised to not change from their clothes into their wetsuits unless it’s done “in a discreet and considerable way.” These water enthusiasts are creating traffic and social issues. “They get out of their cars and get changed into their wetsuits on the pavement. If you’re walking out your front door, that’s not what you want to see,” explained a town councilor from Totnes, Devon, England.
It recalls a column from a longtime Louisiana publisher pal who once explained the differences of nudity to his column readers.
— Naked. That’s when you come across a beautiful work of art. Michelangelo’s “David,” for example. Thousands of people from all over the world come to the Accademia Gallery of Florence, Italy, to see it.
— Nude. When Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her home in 1962, My parents and I were en route back home to San Angelo, Texas. The radio bulletin: “she was found in the nude.” My 10-year-old curiosity compelled me to ask from the back seat, what did the term “nude” mean?
Sweat popped from the forehead of my mother as she lit another cigarette to calm her nerves. As my father drove on, a long silence ensued. “Nude, son,” he replied, “means she wasn’t wearing any clothes.” Oh.
— Nekkid. That’s “naked,” but something naughty is about to start.
••••••
Happy Father’s Day, everyone!