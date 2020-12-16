Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……Earlier this month, Dec. 1 in fact, Dr. Collin Sharp, MD opened his own surgical practice, Blue Sky Surgery. It’s a few steps from Montrose Memorial Hospital, 203 S. Nevada. Dr. Sharp had been associated as a partner with Montrose Surgical Associates for 11 years. Dr. Sharp will provide general surgery – the menu is on his practice’s website – blueskysurgery.com
He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Sharp is the trauma medical director at MMH.
“It’s a great opportunity for us. A good time to have his own practice,” said Lori Sharp, Dr. Sharp’s spouse. “We have a great team.”
The two Sharps met before Collin entered medical school. He grew up in Denver and was volunteering to pick up medical staff during a blizzard, getting them to work in his 1974 Land Cruiser. He picked her up at her apartment, they went snowshoeing and have been together since. They’re the parents of two children, Liam and Paige, students at Montrose public schools. Dr. Sharp still has the ’74 Land Cruiser and tinkers with it endlessly, she said, along with boats and motorcycles.
Dr. Sharp graduated from the U. of Colorado School of Medicine in 2004. He completed his general surgery residency at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. They moved to Montrose in 2009.
Lori Sharp owns a consulting company, ThinkSharp!, which specializes in grant management, capital campaigns and fundraising. Her clients include Montrose non-profits All Points Transit, Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, Maslow Academy and others. “I love working with local non-profits.” She is from Wayzata, Minnesota, near Minneapolis-St. Paul. She was a key member of the Montrose Community Recreation Center Measure B referendum in 2014 which voters passed. She points to the effort with pride. “We chose Montrose as ‘the place’ 11 years ago. There’s a sense of community here.”
The Right Stuff……WWII ace and the first person to fly supersonically, Gen. Chuck Yeager, died last week at 97. He was a central character of Tom Wolfe’s epic book, ‘The Right Stuff,’ about test pilots and the Mercury space flight. It was made into a popular movie four years later. There’s some connective tissue between Montrose and Yeager. Many have noticed his photo and dedication plaque in the terminal at Montrose Regional Airport. He was there at the ribbon cutting and made a few dedicatory remarks for MTJ. The date: June 25, 1988.
Holiday Greetings……The annual Garden of Lights sponsored by the Montrose Botanical Gardens has been canceled because of concern regarding community spread of the COVID-19 virus. The MBG will be participating in the city’s ‘Tour of Lights’ along Pavilion Drive, Dec. 18-26, with decorations and holiday lighting……Go Ahead, Write the Check……Few things are as nourishing as donating to the Sharing Ministries Food Bank. Its purpose and ministry fills a need and lifts Montrose.
Nobody Asked Me, But……The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones, Jr. prizefight earlier this month is supposed to rejuvenate “the fight game,” aka boxing, which has lost its allure to mixed martial arts. If promoters really want to gin interest, increase attendance and boost TV ratings and have a real fight, put Rudy Giuliani, Mario Cuomo, Elizabeth Warren and Lindsey Graham in each of the four corners and in the middle of the ring, just one camera.
Dept. of Incidental Info……Etymologists – those folks who study the origin, applications and changes in word use – attribute the word “blizzard” not to some guy at the Weather Channel or late 19th century meteorologist, but rather to David (don’t call me, Davy) Crockett, the frontiersman, Tennessee congressman and Alamo hero.
Crockett was literate in a day and age when literacy wasn’t the norm. He wrote in a story that was used in a newspaper in 1830 about a sudden “blizzard” of bullets in a fight with Seminole Indians. The etymologists don’t know how Crockett learned the word.
The first time “blizzard” was used to refer to a large snowstorm was April 23, 1870 when it appeared in an Estherville, Iowa newspaper. The word gained further popularity and usage when the east coast was hit by a large storm in March, 1888.
