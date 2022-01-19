THE NOTEBOOK: Bob Wick, 1935-2022

Bob Wick was my colleague and friend for more than 41 years. We first met in early 1981 at a newspaper marketing conference in Scottsdale. He was attending the three-day seminar with his father, Milt. The connection was immediate; we just hit it off. The meeting, fatefully, led to knowing all three generations of which is today Wick Communications.
Not long after, an offer came. Part of the attraction, early on, was the “cool” of Bob: a fit and trim sculptor of monumental bronze who wore stylish fedoras over long hair, denim shirts and worn jeans. Far different from the buttoned-up world of most newspaper owners.
In that first six months of being the general manager and editor of the Sierra Vista and Bisbee, Arizona, newspapers, there a serious and strong startup competitor that coincided with a staff walkout. I had to deal with the loss of a six-figure government newspaper contract to another competitor. There were theft and criminal charges of an editor who absconded with the local scholarship pageant funds; there was an addition of a Sunday edition along with a name change. All this while putting the paper out daily and being responsible for the printing of non-daily newspapers in southeastern Arizona. Looking back today, I wonder where I got all that energy.
In 1981, Bob had taken a greater leadership in the company with his older brother Walt after their father died. Bob had lost a spouse and a son not long before, had remarried, and was still committed to a life in art as well. In a way, we punched up together during a 30-year professional association. I was the publisher of community daily newspapers in four distinctly different markets, including the MDP.
The thing that struck me then and resonates today while snugly retired: who hires a publisher with one year’s experience from a small weekly newspaper in Wheatland, Wyoming? At 28 years old? No one. Rarely happens. Even though I had grown up newspapering, when Bob and Walt handed me the keys of two community dailies, it was a huge jump start by five or 10 years in the only career I truly wanted.
••••••
Bob and I would riff in long conversations about the potential of community newspapers and baseball. And who was better – Bob Feller (Bob) or Nolan Ryan. When I was laid up in Seattle with cancer and a transplant, he frequently called, and we discussed what was next with the newspapers. Bob often had some screwy ideas about marketing, say, let’s have advertising in the middle of a two-page spread, not on the bottom. Some ideas fell flat, but some worked. They were inventive in a profession that all too often takes itself too seriously. He enabled me to develop and publish enterprise journalism projects on a variety of issues that impacted the communities where I published. We took a leap into new media – total market coverage newspapers, early Internet-web site development, the creation and publishing of local magazines, the lease of a local TV cable channel and brief foray into broadcast news. We initiated market and reader research to determine what readers sought in their local paper. There were typographical redesigns, upgrades and they came with some risk. These projects did little for the bottom line, but they did validate how local, community papers could investigate and advocate for the public good. Bob was always in.
This autonomy made many of us better publishers. In the decades of watching Walt and Bob interact – whether they were matching wits, arguing, or reinforcing core beliefs – their love for one another made me a better brother.
For a good long while, I believed his sculptures were simply “out there.” Over time, however, I began to appreciate his connections of Earth, nature and humanity. Bob’s sculptures were massive and had to be constructed and deconstructed when shown at museums, botanical gardens and universities throughout the U.S. The distinctive feature in them was the inclusion plant life, trees. Living bronze. That meant, too, that they had to be plumbed for water. In 2008, the City of Montrose and the Public Art Experience (PAX) put six of them up in public places around Montrose. They were provocative, which was possibly the point.
He took on Phelps-Dodge in the 1980s for its copper smelters that befouled the air in southeastern Arizona and won. A few years later, Bob embraced the establishment position to site three deep-space telescopes on Mount Graham near Safford, Arizona, championing astronomy and dark skies. The habitat of a flying red squirrel, source of the protests, turned out to be just fine. It was a comfort to know Bob planted and personally watered more than 1,000 tree seedlings on his property in the Mule Mountains near Bisbee. It’s a fit that his land is where he’s buried.
••••••
Our long association wasn’t always a warm, sunny walk among the wildflowers on a mountain side. We had major differences. At one point, we were estranged. Then it cleared. Bob illustrated the power of apology, how animus isn’t worth the time or strategy; how the mending of a fence, or several, is healthier for all.
My friend Mike Quinn of Lake Havasu, Arizona, himself a longtime community publisher and friend of Bob, said it best: “Bob was enigmatic in the best way. He said to be unafraid of either the questions themselves, or of the answers. A likeable, kind man who gave more than he took.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011