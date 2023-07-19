Good day, Montrose.
When we age, we get heavier. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
•••
Butter Side Up……Joan Napolilli sends a note through the e mail transom about next month’s Bosom Buddies golf tournament at Cobble Creek. It’ll be Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Think pink, with a full field of 100-plus golfers raising funds for BB, a breast cancer support ministry that’s been around since 2001. The Cobble Creek Women’s Golf Association is
sponsoring the event, something they’ve done for 15 years.
In a nutshell, and on average, about 200 breast cancer patients are supported annually through Bosom Buddies. This includes mammograms, wigs, and scholarships to children of parents who are diagnosed with the disease or are recovering from it. In all, more than 4,000 people over
the years have benefited directly from BB, the money staying in Montrose, some $900,000 in all.
This year’s chairperson is Cathy Hoffman, a Cobble resident who is active in community activities. “This is our 16th year,” said Hoffman Monday over coffee at the Looney Bean, adding, “we want this to be the best fundraising tournament ever. We want to keep it simple and stay focused on our mission to Bosom Buddies.” Hoffman said the CCWGA is actively seeking tournament and hole sponsorships.
The cost ($85) includes golf, breakfast, and a seated lunch.
•••
DIY (Do It Yourself), Inc……The Notebook had an all-is-well grin early Monday morning. Two local, successful entrepreneurs were taking care of business themselves.
Dee Coram was inside the Coffee Trader, tap-tap-tapping on a laptop, answering phone calls, greeting customers. The Trader was founded in 1999 with Phuong Nguyen. Nowadays, it has a customer base of native and newcomer alike in multiple locations.
Meanwhile, just across the street, there be Phil Freismuth, by himself, cleaning his sidewalk, parking lot and patio at Horsefly Brewery. It was founded in 2009 with Melanie Freismuth.
Horsefly, too, has a diverse customer base in multiple locations. You won’t see this type of housekeeping or customer service in Seattle (Starbucks) or Golden, (Coors). (Phil, in a previous life, was a Montrose police officer who was awarded in 2005 the Medal of Valor following an incident that involved a chase and a stabbing of a fellow officer.)
•••
Oh, Help Me Rhonda……They’re labeled “tour-ons,” the marriage of two oft-used words from summer travel, “tourist” and “moron.” There’s always some tour-on who tries to get too close to a bear or buffalo or moose in Wyoming’s national parks. Recently, a tour-on put his feet in the hot springs in Yellowstone, and you know what, he got burned.
Jimmy Orr publishes the Cowboy State Daily from Cheyenne. The online newspaper has statewide coverage with reporters stationed all over the Cowboy State. It’s a good daily read, fersure, and they have a little fun with the tour-ons. (Their word.)
The CSD keeps track of those visitors who run afoul of national park rules; or, fall inside an outdoor toilet, or try to carry a buffalo calf across a stream. Methinks some of these “viral” videos that are put on YouTube have a genesis from the double-dog-dare-you line of thinking. (Or not thinking). They want to be a social media “influencer,” when the only person they’re influencing is a judge.
Most recently, it was a couple of goobers who pulled off the road, drove on the beach at Yellowstone Lake and became good and stuck. Some fellow tourists helped them get free, but they drove off in a rush, likely trying to avoid park law enforcement. Said one observer, “it was a whole new level of stupid.” (Now if Yellowstone only had alligators…..)
The fines for these offenses are stiff. An Illinois woman got too close to a group of grizzlies and later paid a $2,000 fine and spent four days in jail. A Florida man recently walked onto Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring and was also fined two gees. Monday, an Arizona woman was gored by a buffalo and was hospitalized. (Incidentally, the managing editor of the CSD is Greg Johnson, the editor for six years at the MDP. Greg was also the founding president of the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club.)
•••
Perks of Being 65……Your supply of brain cells is manageable.
• Your secrets are safe with your friends because they can’t remember them either.
• There is nothing left to learn the hard way.
• You can live without sex, but not without glasses.
• You quit trying to hold in your stomach, no matter who walks into the room.