Good day, Montrose.
Today’s notes produced without sworn testimony.
••••••
Butter (Cheese) Side Up……The refresh button always works when seeing a friend battle back from a life-threatening circumstance or illness. Karla Williams is the longtime “fromager” at City Market South. Years ago, she earned her bona fides by graduating from not one but two cheese schools in New York and Wisconsin, one of them Murray’s, the primary vendor of brie, cheddars, camembert, gruyere, and other fine cheeses. (The Notebook loves cheese and it loves him.)
A year ago, Williams walked into the Montrose Regional Health intensive care unit with a blood oxygen of 57. Normal blood oxy hereabouts, related to the altitude, 88-92. Walked in, now that’s tough. After a couple of days as a guest of the ICU with a DX of COVID, she was LifeFlight-ed to Denver where she spent months in a hospital and rehabilitation. She’s returned to full time responsibilities at Murray’s and City Market.
Williams joined City Market-Kroger in 2007 and always lifts the store with her smile and spirit, ever more so nowadays.
••••••
Pink Looks Great!......Bosom Buddies celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday with its annual run/walk/party event. It’s always festive and rich in remembrance and survival. One common memory among cancer survivors: they can name – precisely (date and time) – when they were first diagnosed; when they first received chemo or radiation; their first transplant.
The Notebook sidled alongside four “veterans” – Phyllis Wiesner, Lori Webb, Kim Silva-Jones, Denise Weaver. If counting the Notebook’s 20 years of being ambulatory, there’s 100-plus years of survival and hope, with things to do and grandchildren to spoil. “We wanted to make this year extra special because of 30 years,” said Webb, in talking about the food trucks, music and games.
“I’m grateful to be here today,” said Silva-Jones.
Webb recalled how Wiesner picked her up for her first Bosom Buddies meeting, 22 years ago.
Bosom Buddies provides support and free mammograms. Just as vital is how BB provides the gift of listening, an understanding that comes from years of experience and strength.
Other BB board members, in addition to the ones mentioned: Patti Powell, Jenny Sullivan, Kathe White, Sue Zanol. Chris Bonnatti, a 35-year survivor from Ouray and one of the group’s founders, is an honorary board member. This year’s walk-run chairperson was Denise Distel.
Good stuff, this.
••••••
Back the Blue……About 200-plus citizens turned out for the dedication of the new Public Safety Complex last month. It’s estimated another 800-plus took tours of the new facility, more than the PD had expected. It’s certainly the newest in Colorado, and likely a model for other cities needing to build.
David Reed and Phoebe Benziger chaired the effort to pass the 2A campaign which would build through a bump in sales tax, the PSC and put more officers on the streets, in schools and provide support in law enforcement and mental health. The election passed voters in November 2019 which, because of the pandemic, shutdown, and recovery feels like eons ago.
Methinks one citizen who was invaluable to the community’s effort was Blaine Hall, Chief of Police. The city council in a unanimous vote gave mission to a citizen’s research committee on feasibility, costs, and planning. Hall volunteered his resources and experience. The second half of 2A was the campaign itself. Hall didn’t miss a public meeting, answering similar questions time and again with courtesy and likely ate a whole lot of civic club chicken at lunches while promoting the measure. A gravitas — that comes with being a sworn, decorated police chief — added credibility and expertise to the endeavor. Hall began with MPD 22 years ago as a patrol officer and is from Grand Junction. Hall’s been chief since 2018.
Of note, too, from the dedication:
• Gov. Jared Polis told the audience: “Safe communities are a way of life in Colorado. People trust law enforcement. That’s why the people of Montrose supported this project in an election.”
• Chief Hall lightened the conclusion with his remarks, adding an invitation, “you’re all invited inside for my favorite – doughnuts!”