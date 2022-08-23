Good day, Montrose.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Certainly the vibe at the annual Bosom Buddies golf tournament is that of recovery, remembrance, and hope. It was held at Cobble Creek Aug. 16, its 15th year of raising money for local breast cancer efforts with a friendly game. Eighty golfers played.
Gaynie Mize organized the tournament that was smoothly coordinated by Cobble’s PGA pro, Kala Rusk. Tip of the Visor to another Kayla, Kayla Bright, who provided the photography while caring for two adorable little ones.
“What’s good about this tournament is the money stays here, in Montrose,” said Mize. Bosom Buddies offers a variety of support. Then there’s the scholarships.
The 2022 Bosom Buddies Scholarship recipients are: Tessa Bailey, Ashley Ortega, Montrose High School; Sarah Ireland, Telluride High School. Scholarships were continued for Tyler Wytulka of Nucla and Teagan Bailey of Montrose.
Bosom Buddies began 30 years ago and the next major event for the organization is the annual 5K-10K Bosom Buddies Walk/Run. It’s Saturday, Oct. 8. Website: bosombuddiesswc.org.
••••••
Around the Library……There’s a new book, “The Forgotten First,” which chronicles the first Black players in professional football — Woody Strode, Kenny Washington (Rams); Bill Willis, Marion Motley (Browns). They didn’t receive exposure similar with Jackie Robinson, yet their story is impactful. It is by former NFL star and broadcaster Keyshawn Johnson and columnist Bob Glauber. (There’s a few Browns fans hereabouts, like local music whiz Dave Bowman.)
Therein the book are three mentions of Mike (Mo) Scarry, father of former Montrose High School educator and coach, Jim Scarry. The elder Scarry was the center on the late 1940s Cleveland Browns teams along with Motley and Willis. The Browns won multiple AAFC championships before they were absorbed by the NFL in 1950, along with San Francisco and Baltimore. The AAFC was a rival league (1946-49) that outdrew the NFL, but eventually folded because of money problems.
After his days of snapping the ball to Otto Graham, Mo Scarry was the defensive line coach for Don Shula and the Miami Dolphins from 1970-1986. The ‘Fins went to five Super Bowls and Scarry was a part of the 1972 undefeated team, fourteen and oh. He passed in 2012.
Come Oct. 22-23, the only unbeaten team in the NFL’s history will be celebrated in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. Jim Scarry will represent his father and family on the field.
••••••
Cheese, please……Urges, temptations even, occasionally win the day.
Two kinds of cheese. Mayonnaise. Garlic powder. A jalapeno. (Can’t jalapenos be in everything?) A jar of pimentos. Stir, refrigerate overnight. Then seek hearty crackers.
One thing my mother and I could always talk about was pimento cheese recipes. She used mustard as a key spice. Chopped an onion. Sharp cheddar was the go-to. On white bread. It was okay, but I think mine’s better. (Two cups mild cheddar, 8 ounces softened cream cheese, half-cup real mayonnaise (Duke’s); dash of garlic and onion powders, pimentos, jalapeno, red bell pepper. Some cayenne, optional.)
The two of us often shared fresh-made pimento cheese and lemonade sitting at the lunch counter inside the Menger Hotel in San Antonio. Black-and-white tile floors, clickety-clackety ceiling fans, always cold with air conditioning. Newspaper publisher dad went to meetings, mother went across the street to shop Joske’s (1867-1987), and I headed across the street in the other direction, to the Alamo. I must’ve walked the musty square footage of the chapel and long barracks 100-plus times. Crockett’s vest, Travis’ ring, the cannonball still stuck in the chapel’s front wall.
Joske’s was the largest department store (500,000 square feet) west of the Mississippi. You could get anything there: a hand-made carpet from Asia, one-of-a-kind tooled saddle, tickets to Europe. At Christmas, the entire fourth floor was turned into ‘Fantasyland’ for the kids, a toy train circumventing the entire floor and downstairs in the front window. The art deco building today is the Rivercenter Mall.
••••••
Controlled Burn Alert…….Joe Sullivan, be-sandaled golfer, Cowboys fan and custom builder, puts another candle on the birthday cake Thursday.
••••••
“Who does your taxes?” – Louis Tully (Rick Moranis), ‘Ghostbusters,’ 1984……The Notebook’s going to brag on older brother Paul, who celebrated his 50th year of his business recently. He founded a tax consulting business and CPA firm in Oklahoma City. When he opened, Aug. 8, 1972, he worked out of his garage. He knocked on 99 doors without success. Door number 100 was a two-chair barber shop. A client he still has.
Over time, he’s developed a firm that manages the financial and tax circumstances of more than 300 dentists. His son Grant, also a CPA, is the managing partner.