Look close at the wedding photo of Helen Dickson and William Woody, betrothed 85 years ago, and you’ll look upon two unhappy people. There’s no kiss, no embrace, no hand holding. Take the picture and leave, my father’s eyes seem to say.
•••
Helen and Buster … My mother Helen graduated at 19 from what is now Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma. She was going to be a teacher, like her father, A.E. Dickson, a superintendent of schools. Town leaders named the town after him because he taught students, at no pay, after the Great Depression forced the school’s closure. Dickson is 10 miles east of Ardmore, Oklahoma.
After college, and before my father came into Helen’s life, there was Buster. My older brother and I never knew his last name. Just Buster. He was a missionary and they were a couple. He was posted to the jungles of Central America to spread the gospel. Buster wrote regularly to Helen. Trouble was, he didn’t fit my grandmother’s expectation of a husband as he was, she thought, an itinerant preacher who would be gone half the year. She intercepted his letters and mother didn’t know he had written them, until later. We’ll get to that shortly.
•••
It Was in the Paper … It’s 1930 and Harvey Bailey, a desperado of some renown, was robbing a local bank in Ardmore. Our father, Will Woody, is working at the Daily Ardmoreite newspaper and witnesses the crime. He runs and jumps on the getaway car’s running board, grabs Bailey by the shoulder, and wrestles him from the car onto the brick street. The cops make an arrest, and the incident is in the paper, on page 1.
The excitement of catching a bank robber meant a break from the tedium of tenant farming that my father wanted to get away from. It also meant a little dose of fame. He used the reward money to join his two older sisters at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
Our father and mother meet at Turner Falls in Davis, Oklahoma, a local recreation area with swimming and beaches. He’s a blind date, so I’m told many years later. They hit it off and begin a courtship. There’s a photo and she’s written whimsically on the back, “Me & Bugs.” The photo was taken from a boat pier – he was wearing white pants, a tight shirt and notably, black-and-white spectator shoes. Whaddayya know: Dad was a dandy. Helen is windswept in the photo, unmarried and at 26, darn near a spinster given the era.
They were to wed on Aug. 19, 1938, in Durant. There was an engagement photo of Mother with a story about the forthcoming nuptials. (I mean, it was in the PAPER!) Stories and photos such as this are destined for family bibles.
•••
Plot Twist, Buster Shows … Buster, not knowing his letters were being intercepted by my grandmother, continued to write. In one last letter, he’s returning to Oklahoma and plans to resume the courtship of one Helen Dickson. He suggests love and marriage. Buster arrives on their wedding day – not all that dissimilar from the characters Ben and Elaine in Buck Henry’s “The Graduate.” There’s a confrontation on the front porch. Grandmother Pearl fesses up. The groom and Buster share a glare, but no punches. It was, as the saying goes some 80 years later, “a hot mess.” She marries my father that day. (You know, it was in the paper.)
•••
Loose Ends … Buster was never seen or heard from again. Mother kept and cherished his photo until her death and talked of him during her seven-year widowhood. He’s pictured under a noon sun, wearing a pith helmet and khakis. There’s so much shadow over his face, his features are indistinguishable.
• The Dickson School (K-12) remains open and wins awards for academic achievement. It’s the home of the Comets and they have a good football team, too. In the lobby is a portrait of my grandfather who died in 1945.
• Harvey Bailey was a lousy career criminal. He botched bank robberies and a kidnapping that sent him to Alcatraz prison in 1934. He was released from custody 30 years later and died in 1979 at 91.
• William and Helen Woody were married for almost 41 years. He was a newspaperman, she taught school. They raised two sons, had five grandchildren and 11 great-grands. He died in 1979, she in 1986. In 1984, she spilled the beans about all this from her home during a thundery night in Denison, Texas. I’m certain they loved each other.