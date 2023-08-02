Good day, Montrose.
Marooned on the rock of idle thought and wondering whatever happened to Stormy Daniels.
•••
This Ain’t No Disco, This Ain’t No Fooling Around (--Talking Heads, 1979)……There’s just something about a “horn band” that lifts and separates. The Montrose Summer Music Series
number three concert of 2023 will feature Toronto’s Bywater Call. The band is on a nationwide tour and will later this year tour Europe. Said one London music critic, “Bywater Call are armed and dangerous…tight, special, and so damned self-assured.” Well, there you go. Says MSMS producer Dave Bowman, “They have everything you want in a great rock band. A dynamic lead vocalist, a hot lead guitar and a swinging horn section, a down and dirty rhythm section.
Bywater Call hits all the notes.” Think southern soul, blues, roots music.
The free concert, thanks to sponsors, will be at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park on Friday, Aug. 4. Gates open at 5, the music starts an hour later. There will be food trucks and refreshments; lawn chairs and dancing shoes are recommended. The band Dave’s Fault will open. (A dose of good ole guitar-driven rock and rollin.’)
•••
Butter Side Up……The Montrose Police Department is accepting back-to-school supplies for the upcoming school year. It’s ongoing, through Aug. 7. Here’s the deal: headphones, binders, backpacks, markers, and such can be dropped off in the MPD’s lobby on south First street. These supplies will be donated to support students who may not be able to buy them on their own.
(Besides. Buying a backpack for a child, then dropping it off at PD, that’s a bit of therapy for the buyer. You’ll just feel better.)
•••
Nobodies’ Pirfickt…Math and English often collide perversely in the Notebook. Last week, while talking about the “best four words” – (“the sweet corn is in”) – a couple of sharp-eyed readers pointed out how that’s five words.
•••
Six Pack to Go……A joint Egyptian-American archeology team, according to the BBC, has discovered what may be the oldest brewery in the world. Something like 5,400 years old. (Now, that’s some skunky staleness.)
It dates to the era of King Narmer. (“There once was a king named Narmer/who thought himself a charmer; he made beer/to bring cheer…….and the people thought of him warmly.” Kindly forgive the doggerel.)
Digressing. The brewery is in Abydos, Egypt. Scientists found 40 huge pots that were used to mix grain and water to make beer. It could produce more than 5,400 gallons at a time and pre-dates the pyramids (2940 BC).
•••
Wedge of Melon……Family members have pointed out my peculiar affinity for watermelon.
Now’s the best time of the year for it. It’s healthy for one thing, better than, let’s say, Twinkies and M&Ms, but harder to pack around. Good with Jane’s Crazy Salt. (By the way, Crazy Salt is not just for Olathe “Sweet” Sweet Corn, ya know.)
Time was, you could buy a citrus vulgaris for a nickel or a dime and feel prompted to give your selection the “wedge test.” That’s when you cut a deep, triangular wedge into the melon, pulling out a chunk, and tasting its sweetness before handing over the coin. These days, however, watermelons are $8 to $9 and taking a chunk out for tasting purposes is probably frowned upon by the management of local supermarkets.
The palate, abused over time by John Barleycorn, chili recipes and chemotherapy, has somehow kept the taste for watermelon. The guy(s) who came up with the seedless formula should be in some Hall of Fame, somewhere, for genius.
•••
Quotable…“Well, I heard the news/there’s good rockin’ tonight.”--Roy Brown, American singer/songwriter/music influencer, 1925-1981.