Butter Side Up……’Tis the season for those pesky New Year’s resolutions. Here’s a few the Notebook can likely keep.
• More guacamole tostadas from Tacos & Beer.
• More reuben sandwiches from Mountain Rose Deli.
• More bagels from Backstreet Bagel Co.
• More veggie burritos from Sunrise Burritos.
••••••
I See By the Paper……The Notebook opened his Sunday New York Times and there he was: Montrose farmer-state legislator Marc Catlin. He was featured in the cover story of the Sunday business section about how water rights in the West are being traded, like commodities, to private investors on Wall Street. The story was also about the management and impact of the 1,450-mile Colorado River, the Colorado River Compact, which adopted in 1922, continues to set water policy 100 years later; how climate change-drought is affecting that document’s reach. A five-year study to modify these water laws begins this month.
The Catlin farm has been around for generations. Catlin tells the Times: “the value of water is to the grower and to the community that sends it down the river. We in the water business have done a great job of saying, ‘water’s the next oil, you’ve got to watch out, it’s going to be valuable.’” An executive with Greenstone, a subsidiary of the financial services giant Mass Mutual, added, “the whole history of the American West is about moving water.” Greenstone, according to the Times, has “quietly bought” water rights in Arizona for developers.
The Colorado River provides water for 40 million people. 5.5 million acres of farmland in seven states and 29 Native American tribes. It also provides water for two Mexican states, Sonora and Baja California. Good reading, this. (And a handsome portrait of Mister Catlin, to boot.)
The Catlins, as many know, have deep roots here as agri-business people and growers. Catlin was the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users manager for many years. He’s a go-to for explanations about water rights, water shares. His bride, Kerri Catlin, a favorite schoolteacher for many attending her classes in middle school. Catlin, Ana Mostacerro (former county public information officer, these days owner of a bilingual translation services company in Denver) and ole Buster here helped organize Montrose County’s “quasquicentennial” celebration, aka the 125th anniversary of the county. It was a week-long event, July 15-19, 2008, which included stagecoach tours, a group photo of citizens on the courthouse steps, souvenirs, a special section in the MDP and of course, a parade.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……Must say, I’m looking forward to watching next Monday’s college championship football game between Alabama and Clemson. The Big Game will be Jan. 11 in New Orleans’ Superdome. Most people saw the Alabama win coming, overmatching Notre Dame. Clemson won, too. The Tigers deserved to win over Ohio State. Why, even the game’s scorekeeper was counseled to “recalculate” the final score, declaring how Clemson had won “by a lot.” The Buckeyes had a slew of dead players in the game, it was reported. Not fair. Sad.
••••••
Feng Shui, Let It Flow……Stuck at home with time and with a need to do something – anything! – some homeowners have invested in home remodeling projects during the pandemic, the NYTimes reports. One popular new item are home urinals for men.
“This is found business,” said one executive of Duravit, USA, maker of the waterless urinal. One St. Louis contractor puts “targets” in them for customers, some an etched image of a golf green and flag, others the logo of a favorite team. Others, too, can be made with an image of a presidential candidate, or a former friend or business partner. “Not every woman likes them,” the Duravit exec concedes. Dissonance in a home decorating project by wife and husband?
One famous home interior designer, who is married and with two sons, told the reporter: “My mantra is to never, ever go barefoot into a man’s bathroom.” Her company is located in Maryland sells these urinals for $900-plus. The most popular design is that of an egg. One woman bought her husband a urinal for an anniversary gift, a hand-sculptured porcelain model which was the form of a pink orchid. This fancy one is about 10 gees.
••••••
Quotable: If you live long enough, you’ll get accused of the things you never did and praised for the virtues you never had.” – I.F. Stone, (1907-1989), American investigative journalist, editor, author.
