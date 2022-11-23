Good day, Montrose.
During the production of today’s notes, neither Joe Namath, or Bill Devane, were called to verify a Medicare zip code.
••••••
Bowl of Red……Coming Saturday, Nov. 26, is the 14th annual Partners Chili Bowl Festival. It’s returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus. It’ll be at the Temple (formerly Upstairs at Precedence), 513 East Main, and will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s youth mentoring programs. Tickets are $20.
“People are super excited, we expect a crowd,” said Lissette Riviera, the case manager for Partners, now in her 15th year at the tiller.
There will be 20-plus different chilis, red and green chiles, and vendors from local restaurants and stores. (The Notebook will likely have a cookie from Straw Hat Farms and fresh root beer from Horsefly Brewing Co.) Potters associated with Amazing Glaze will be throwing pots and adding to the festivities.
••••••
Plate of Crab……Some 220-plus attended the seventh-annual Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club crab crack fundraising event Friday last at the Montrose Pavilion. They ate well: 275 pounds of crab, 50 pounds of sausage and all the fixins,’ too.
“We received massive support from the community,” said BCBGC Executive Director Bud Taylor, whose King Crab costume is increasingly appealing. And apt.
Founded in 1999, the BCBGC recently moved into its first-ever permanent home on East Main, the former San Juan Cinema theater building. Renovations are ongoing.
••••••
• Northwestern University Men’s Swimming News……Ryan King of Montrose swims for the Northwestern University Wildcats and is a senior economics major. Northwestern has a 1-1 record this season and will compete Dec. 1 in the Toyota U.S. Open.
At the University of Michigan swim meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Nov. 5, King placed second in the 1,000-meter freestyle with a time of 9:27.35. On Nov. 16, King won the 1,000-meter freestyle at the Purdue University meet in West Lafayette, Indiana. His time was 9:23.58.
• United States Merchant Marine Academy News…Cole Simmons of Montrose was named to the 2022 all-academic team of the NEWMAC (New England Women’s and Men’s Conference) Tuesday. Criteria includes 3.5 to 4.0 grade point average. Simmons is a running back for the USMMA and played in all nine games for the Mariners, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Two Saturdays ago, they beat their arch-rival, the Coast Guard Academy, 41-33, for the fourth straight year. The Mariners finished 6-3
••••••
Tip of the Keyboard……Montrose County recently published its latest edition of ‘Round Up.’ Communications director Katie Yergensen was likely the editor-in-chief and heavy lifter. The magazine is well-done, attractively presented and nary a typo. (At least I didn’t spot any.) Some good stories therein:
• From Maher to the West End, more than $82 million of agriculture products is generated in Montrose County. There are 1,135 farms and 330,523 acres involved, according to the most recent Census of Agriculture data.
• Montrose Regional Airport, the fastest-growing airport in Colorado, will welcome travelers next year to its renovated and expanded new terminal. Upshot: two new gates, eight more ticket counters, 610 more parking spaces. More room for hospitality.
• The junior livestock auction at the county fair last summer raised more than $658,000 in bids, twice as much as 2019. There’s five pages of photos.
The magazine had a press run of 22,000 copies, one of those to mail to friends and relatives. It was composed and printed at Scott’s Printing.
••••••
Smelt It & Dealt It……Wyoming ranchers are decrying a suggestion from New Zealand to tax the greenhouse emission of farm animals. The worry is that this “fart tax” would set precedent and be passed to the U.S., a silent but deadly killer of ranch economies.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern believes the tax would set her country’s animals apart from others because they would be “raised in more responsible ways” and thus be more attractive to cattle buyers and the big shots over at Whole Foods. There are 36 million cattle and sheep in New Zealand. All this reporting from the capable journalists at Cowboy State Daily in Cheyenne.
Wyoming Stock Growers Association executive vice president Jim Magana says the proposal is “a pile of meadow muffins.” He explains how the impact of grazing animals on the environment with carbon and methane is negligible. The air biscuit tax would put family-owned operations particularly at risk and would stunt future generations of ranchers from getting into the business, said Magana. It would also accelerate the loss of sustainable ranch land to development.
New Zealand’s government tried the cheese tariff once before in 2003, but voters held their nose and voted no.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.