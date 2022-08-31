Good day, Montrose
None of today’s notes were top secret.
••••••
Police Graduation……The first graduates of the CMU/CMU-Montrose police academy will be today, Wednesday, at 5 p.m. in the Montrose Pavilion. “I hope we can pack the Pavilion,” said police chief Blaine Hall, adding how John Marshall, president of CMU, will be in from Grand Junction to congratulate the seven new officers. There will be a color guard and other ceremonies as well.
CMU offers police training in the fall and spring semesters; the summer semester-training (May-August) is at CMU-Montrose. Hall said there’s already interest in next summer’s academy. The current cadets are wrapping up their licensing exams and have already been placed for employment with Montrose police, the county sheriff, Gunnison police.
••••••
Coolest Sign in Town……Methinks the award for ‘Sign of the Year’ should go to the forthcoming Public Safety Building, otherwise known as the PD in downtown Montrose. It’s distinctive, bold: Montrose Police. (There’s a geekiness of fonts, type design and presentation that’s afflicted ole Buster here since childhood.) Chief Hall says a second sign over the front door is coming and will be similarly attractive and functional.
The grand opening for the new facility will be noon, Sept. 27. Tours for the public will commence at 12:30 p.m. that day and more tours will be available before actual move-in Oct. 2.
••••••
Busy Place, This……The new PD will be a tonic to downtown Montrose. While a good many downtowns are flat and empty, ours has a “City on the Rise” feel.
• Construction of the Rathbone Hotel will begin later this year. It’s the old Knights of Pythias-Budgetline Furniture building across from City Hall and the new PD. It will feature 18 rooms.
• City Hall is moving most of its staff to the former Wells Fargo building on Main Street. The utility offices, finance, human relations, city clerk and city management are among those relocating. The city earlier this year paid $1.5 million for the 32,000 square foot building which was constructed in 1948 and renovated in 1962 and 1984. The city’s master plan called for a renovation of old city hall. “We got a good price for Wells Fargo. We were facing extensive and expensive repairs,” said David Reed, city councilor. The former Elks Lodge 1053 opened in 1927 and is on the state and National Register of Historic Places.
• The city and CMU-Montrose are continuing their partnership to expand the campus. The city bought the house at 402 S. Second St., across the alley from the Branscome Center, for student housing. The city paid $699,795 for the 3,700 square-foot house. It has a working kitchen and can be modified to single or double rooms. Likely a destination for future PD academy cadets or CMU-Montrose students.
• The Montrose Rotary Amphitheater opened earlier this year and has hosted the Montrose Summer Music Series and other performances.
••••••
Montrose North, Montrose South……
• There’s a new hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, under construction adjacent to Colorado Outdoors.
• Secret Creek recently opened its new and expanded yurt-tipi facility at CO.
• Maslow Academy of Applied Learning-Bright Beginnings will soon be moving into a new facility at Colorado Outdoors. It’ll feature learning spaces from 6 weeks old to 5 years and will have a full kitchen. The current school on North Hillcrest will continue to operate.
• Shelter Distillery is relocating its operations from Mammoth Lakes, California, and will operate a 23,000 squar -foot distillery, bar, and restaurant.
• Besides the recreational equipment manufacturing of Mayfly Outdoors and other related companies, there are plans to expand the Montrose Recreation Center to CO; in June, ground was broken on the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center.
• Basecamp apartments, townhomes, and duplexes will open early 2023 along the Uncompahgre River.
• Starting it all, south of town, was Oxbow Crossing and River Landing, attracting national chain retailers like Wal-Mart, Target, Hobby Lobby, Marshall’s, Natural Grocers, Petco, and Applebee’s. Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening a store adjacent to Natural Grocers, its 20th in a group that’s in five western states.
Man oh man, Montrose is a happening place.
••••••
Winning Headline
“Bacon Rapped in Scallop Scandal on Fall River”
— Quincy (Massachussetts) Patriot-Ledger, over a story about a fire department captain, Jeffrey Bacon, who was accusing another officer of taking 2 pounds of scallops while on duty.