Good afternoon, Montrose.
Hometown of the number one ranked, undefeated (seven and oh) Montrose Indians football team.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Colorado Mesa University-Montrose will celebrate its 30th anniversary Thursday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the CMU-Montrose campus quad, downtown.
Included in the birthday plans are a Facebook Live update by John Marshall, CMU president on what’s ahead for the school, a special appearance by the CMU brass band and refreshments. CMU-Montrose director (and alum) Steve Metheny encourages alumni and the public to stop by.
••••••
I See by the Paper……Cole Simmons of Montrose scored his first touchdown Saturday for the United States Merchant Marine Academy. The Mariners defeated Norwich University 49-14 in Northfield, Vermont. The Mariners are undefeated on the with a 5-0 record, 2-0 in Skyline Conference play. It’s the team’s best start since 1968.
Simmons scored on a one-yard run with 8:19 left in the game. His touchdown culminated a 13 play, 65-yard drive. The USMMA sophomore is listed at 5-9, 210 pounds and wears jersey number 42.
Simmons was one of two Montrose High School football players named to the 4A all-state team. (Ben Robuck was the other.) The 2019 Indian football team finished 10-2 and Simmons was a two-way starter at fullback and linebacker. That season he rushed for 1,282 yards, scored 19 touchdowns and had a team high 96 tackles.
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is in King’s Point, New York and has an enrollment of 975 midshipmen. He’s the son of Tim and Chrissy Simmons.
••••••
Another Trip Around the Sun……Her hairstyle clients always left her chair looking younger, thinner, better. Happy Birthday Greetings! to One of Life’s Good Guys, Glenda Davis.
••••••
Recommended reading……Jerry Mitchell’s book, ‘Race Against Time,’ is a terrific read. Part memoir, part history. It’s about the murders and the terror during the civil rights era in Mississippi. His investigative reporting and research resurrected long-lost witnesses, suspects who had previously walked free and didn’t want to be found, and secret Ku Klux Klan documents. His reporting sparked fresh indictments and trials after 40 years and brought about justice.
Mitchell profiles the Medgar Evers assassination, the Vernon Dahmer firebombing murder, the bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four little girls, the murder of three young men who were volunteering to register voters, known as the Mississippi Burning case. These were the headliner cases as most Klan-related murders went unreported. He was a reporter for the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger.
One surprise while reading. Mitchell points to another book, ‘We Are Not Afraid,’ as a source and inspiration. It’s the story of the Mississippi Burning case written by Seth Cagin and Philip Dray. It was published in 1988. Cagin lives in Telluride.
“That’s an old book!” messaged Cagin, lightheartedly, saying how he spent five years working on it. “We wanted to write about idealism at a time of deep cynicism. When was the last time Americans were willing to die for a (voter registration) cause?”
Cagin has authored or co-authored five other books about culture, politics, and the environment. He and Marta Tarbell founded the Telluride Watch newspaper in 1997. It was sold-closed in 2013. Twice he ran for the House 58 legislature seat, losing to Marc Catlin.
••••••
On the Spot……The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost 20 straight games and are 0-5 under first-year coach Urban Meyer. He was caught on video with an eager fan two weeks ago at his Columbus, O. bar while the Jags returned home without him. Meyer’s apologized.
The Bucs now have the third-most consecutive losses behind the old Chicago Cardinals (29) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26) of 1976-1977. That’s when the Bucs, aka the “Yucks,” were an expansion team.
John McKay (1923-2001) was the coach of Tampa Bay during the long losing streak. He was a highly successful college football coach earlier in his career, the Nick Saban of his day. McKay’s USC teams won four national championships and 75 percent of their games.
Meyer doesn’t have the quick-witted, loquacious humor of McKay, whose press conferences were memorable.
• “We can’t win at home and we can‘t win on the road. What we need is a neutral site,” said McKay after his team began the second season of the losing streak.
• After McKay cut kicker Bill Capece at the end of the 1983 season, McKay told reporters: “Capece is kaput.”
• After another Buccaneer loss, McKay was asked about the difference between coaching in college and the NFL. “Is there anything special, coach?” McKay replied, “No. I was beat 51-0 in the college ranks. It’s the same thing.”
• His best-known observation: “What do you think of your team’s execution, coach,” a reporter asked. “I’m in favor of it,” replied McKay.
