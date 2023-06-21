Good day, Montrose.
No budget deficit, just notes.
••••••
One More Dose of Ink……April Heard, executive director, and Amy Eifling, volunteer coordinator of the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, and others have been busy wrapping up the little details for the forthcoming Freedom Sings USA – HunterGirl concert. Now in its fourth year, the concert will be Saturday, June 24 at the Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Gates open at 4 p.m.; the music will begin at 5:30 with five singer-songwriters (Freedom Sings USA Colorado) – Steve Dean, Bill Whyte, Wood Newton, Bobby Tomberlin, Irene Kelley – as the opening act. Food trucks will be available nearby during the concert.
The concert benefits the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans in Montrose and funds the continuation of the Freedom Sings USA Colorado.
HunterGirl (born Hunter Wolkonowski) was runner-up at the 2022 American Idol television series. She’s performed with Florida Georgia Line, Trace Adkins, Alan Jackson and most recently sang at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
The Freedom Sings group will be in Montrose Wednesday, using stories from local veterans and transforming them into song. Eifling, a former Marine, says they asked for 50 volunteers to help with the events, and 58 have committed. “We want to thank the community for attending, volunteering and for being so involved in helping our veterans,” she said.
“The VOP seating, the meet-and-greet HunterGirl sessions have both sold out,” said Randy Havens, president of the WHAFV board. “It promises to be a grand evening.” General admission tickets are available at $30.
••••••
Straight, No Chaser……Imagine the signage on highways 50 and 550: Montrose – Home of the Black Canyon, Welcome Hunters, Home of the World’s Best Whiskey. ‘Tis so.
Storm King Distillery’s Side Gig Whiskey was named the best on the globe by Whisky Magazine during its big whiskey-do in London in March. A month earlier, the same batch was named the best in the U.S. and the two father-son owners, Greg and David Fishering, attended the conference in Louisville.
“I was surprised to win,” said Fishering Monday. “Getting our name called is pretty neat. Our product is good.” Five other Colorado distilleries were also in the competition. “It’s a blend of whiskies,” added Fishering, a self-regarded “whiskey nerd.”
“Palate-wise, the judges appreciated its flavor profile. It’s more relatable.” The winning entry came out of batch five which was aged for three years. There are 300 bottles in a batch and they sell from $85 to $120 per.
This is Storm King’s fifth year in business. It has a growing clientele and a wall full of awards and medals. Too, Storm King is expanding into the old Potato Growers building next door with a large tasting room and bar. Food would be provided via trucks. The building dates to 1908.
So, what about the name of the winning whiskey, Side Gig?
The derivative is from two sisters, Felicia and Stephanie Ohnmacht of Two Sisters grain. They live out of state, but Storm King’s grain comes from Burlington, Colorado. One of them noted how the Fisherings have a number of “side gigs” – Sarah Fishering is president of the school board, David Fishering is on the city’s planning commission and Greg Fishering is busy with the family business, High Mesa Communications, and with the renovation of the Potato Growers building.
••••••
Quotable: “Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other.”
– Oscar Ameringer, German-American author-editor, 1870-1943.
••••••
— Procedure: Something that happens to some other guy.
— Surgery: Something that happens to you.
••••••
3 Reasons Why You Were Caught Sleeping at Your Desk
• 1. They told me at the blood bank this might happen.
• 2. This is one of those “power naps” I learned from that seminar you sent me to.
• 3. (Raise your head slowly), and say……”in Jesus’ name, amen.”