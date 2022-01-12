Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
It’s On……The big news of late around The Old Hometown is the declaration by native son and state senator Don Coram to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The Republican primary is June 28. Census redrawing-redistricting eliminated Coram’s senate seat in the legislature.
It won’t be easy for the Montrose businessman-rancher-miner-farmer. Ninety percent of incumbents typically win reelection. Boebert has almost $2 million in campaign funds, according to the Colorado Sun.
Boebert is more of a brand these days, anyway, than a legislator. And with a lot to lose – travel to the big rallies as the undercard for bigger names, Fox News won’t call as much; no more assignation of campaign-financed mileage to pay down restaurant-tax debt, no more high-paying consulting job from an energy company for her husband. While she may struggle with telling jokes on her House peers, she is impressive with dodging, deflecting and raising money.
Coram was first elected in 2010 to House District 58. Six years later, when Sen. Ellen Roberts retired from the Senate District 6, Republican precinct leaders from eight counties overwhelmingly elected Coram as her successor. Coram is admired, appreciated and respected.
But not everywhere. Last September, the county GOP central committee put the senator “on notice,” said one card-carrying Coram supporter, for being reasonable and effective in the Democratic-controlled state legislature. Coram’s “not Republican enough,” so the story went. Vote no, he was told, on legislation generated by the opposing party. (Coram has served on the Colorado Republican Party’s executive committee.)
He’s hosted some of the big D’s at the Montrose businesses where he’s a partner. Likely an apostasy with local GOP leadership.
• Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper came over in 2018 to formally sign SB2, Financing the Rural Broadband Act, at the Main Street Coffee Trader. Coram was the primary sponsor. Broadband access, the governor told the crowd that day, was “like oxygen” for a rural community. Coram’s legislation compelled the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to financially support and deploy more broadband. The law took effect in 2019.
• U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet came to Montrose and toured the Paradox Ventures LLC-Riverside Gardens nursery. He recognized Coram’s efforts to develop industrial hemp farming as a viable ag product within the $857 billion Farm Act of 2018. Sens. Bennet, Gardner and former Rep. Scott Tipton guided the bipartisan legislation through Congress and was signed into law by President Trump.
Coram says he has strong support within the county’s Republican party. He does not interact with party leadership, however. His sensibilities also include Colorado’s evolving demographics: 29% Democratic, 26% Republican and 45% unaffiliated. Much has changed at the polls since growing up in his family’s stockyards in Montrose and Grand Junction.
Coram’s in Denver actually legislating. The Colorado Legislature opened Wednesday. Two bills he’s involved with as a sponsor include a school bus safety act for Colorado children and parents. Another is more expansion of rural broadband access.
“CDOT has more fiber broadband than they use, and I want them to give up some of it in order to help rural Colorado,” said Coram Sunday morning as he was getting ready to leave Montrose.
He’s got committee assignments on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will campaign for Congress when he’s not busy with those duties. He’ll be on the stump this week with stops in Pueblo, Wickenburg and the San Luis Valley.
Marina Zimmerman of Durango is also running in the Republican primary.
••••••
Recommended……Donny (Morales) and Glenn (Patterson) in concert Saturday, 7 p.m., at Upstairs at Precedence on Main Street. Always good.
••••••
Getting It Right…..Part of last week’s Notebook that praised Western Slope newspapers was incorrect. I had written where publisher Joyce Jorgensen had resurrected the Ouray Plaindealer after a long hiatus. That’s wrong. She rebooted the Ridgway Sun in 1980 after it had closed in the late 1920s. The Sun was again closed in 2011. The Plaindealer has continuously published since 1877, second only in Colorado to the Silverton Standard & Miner, which began in 1875.
••••••
Last week’s snow and cold snap – much welcomed and appreciated – reminds of a story.
“My feet are cold!” the wife says to the husband.
“Well,” he replied, “all you have to do is go to bed and have a brick at your feet.”
“I tried that.”
“Did you get the brick hot?”
“Get it hot? It took all night just to get it warm!”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.