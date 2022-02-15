Good afternoon, Montrose.
No ruminations about the Super Bowl halftime show or the Gazpacho Police in today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up…….The signage, MDP story and the social media hereabouts denote the five-year anniversary of the Montrose Community Recreation Center. There are five thousand weekly visitors, some 50 fitness classes. It is host to Saturday youth basketball games and swimming meets. It is one busy place and has been recognized as one of the best rec centers in Colorado.
“Our mandate is to encourage its use,” said executive director Mari Steinbach. She took over operations, September, 2019, so most of her tenure is in the Age of COVID.
The CRC closed in March 2020 after local schools transitioned to remote learning. The CRC reopened four months later, following guidelines about social distancing and cleanliness. They’ve installed multiple air ionization units – also known as “big ass fans” – to eliminate virus and bacteria. Eight more fans are coming. The purchase-upgrade is courtesy of federal dollars in the COVID relief program.
Steinbach says the staff (24 fulltime, more than 200 parttime) took their roles seriously in order to make the rec center comfortable. “It’s important to showcase we are the safest place to exercise and enjoy what we have to offer. We want to appeal to everyone,” added Steinbach, citing rec leagues, open swimming, the walking trail system throughout town. For guys like me who are essentially members of the Best Used By/Before Dates Club, an annual pass ($225) is one swinging good deal.
The Montrose Recreation Foundation provides funds to the CRC so more people, particularly schoolchildren, can walk into the front door and take advantage of its many activities. “They contribute thousands every year for youth, adult and senior programs. We want to eliminate barriers,” said Steinbach.
Voters on April 1, 2014 passed Measure B by a 52-48 percent margin in order to build the CRC. Five previous ballot initiatives had failed. Sales tax with Measure B’s passage was increased by 0.3 percent. Noteworthy, too, is the locally raised $2.5 million from Montrose businesses and individuals to illustrate a “skin in the game” commitment.
The 82,000 square foot facility cost $28 million. The old aquatic center was turned into a field house for indoor soccer, activities and outdoor swimming. Its renovation celebrates five years, also. In 2021, the CRC was awarded the Montrose Economic Development Corp’s top award.
Little doubt the CRC has been useful and impactful in Montrose’s growth. It’s hard to picture Montrose without it. Good place, this.
••••••
Lincoln & LA-Z-Y Boys……Why are furniture sales and President’s Day linked?
“We haven’t done a President’s Day promotion,” Ed DeJulio told me last week at the counter of his family’s longtime store, Flairmont Furniture. “Many other businesses have President’s Day sales. Car dealers, retailers. I think people like to get out and shop to offset winter doldrums.”
That clears it up. The Notebook had previously believed the connection was about Washington’s victory over the British at the Battle of Mattressburg, Va.
We talked a little about media. KUBC radio is connected through DeJulio. Before he got into the home furnishings biz, he was the general manager at the local radio station and sold advertising. Those years in sales helped develop a devoted customer base for his home furnishings businesses.
He was also the play-by-play announcer for Montrose football on KUBC. That has a distinguished lineage with DeJulio, the Rev. Lloyd McMillan, Jim Kerschner, and Chuck Milton calling games and offering color and commercials. The MHS gym is named in honor of McMillan; the pressbox for Kerschner.
When visiting the store, I also like to chat up Laurie Moseley who has been with Flairmont for more than 20 years. Her husband, Doug Moseley, is from Marshall, Tex., and Doug’s sister, Millicent, was a high school classmate of mine. Back in the day, as they say, Doug owned and operated several businesses in Marshall while I was growing up – service stations, motels and he was in the car business. That’s how they met. She bought a car from him.
••••••
Sign of the Apocalypse……Likely several calendars missed it, but this is National Condom Week in the U.S. While $13 billion is spent on chocolates, greeting cards and flowers, some $300 million is spent annually on condoms. Many are offered free. Since 2009, there are more than 60 research and development patents registered on these products – bigger and better, upward and onward.
Researchers have determined King Minos of Crete used the first one in 3,000 BC. It was a goat’s bladder. (There are multiple sources on this. The World Wide Web, quite often, has too much information.)
Students at UC-Berkley started the week-long commemoration in 1978.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.