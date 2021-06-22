My friend Chris Dickey has sold his newspaper, the Gunnison Country Times. Dickey and Steve Pierotti bought the GCT from Mike Richey in 2006. Five years later, Dickey bought out his partner. (Richey, incidentally, was the publisher of the Montrose Morning Sun, 1996-1998, and the Telluride Daily Planet.)
Dickey was one helluva good community publisher.
The GCT is attractively presented to readers, easy to read and digest. Its opinion pages are lively with local editorials, columns and letters. The Times is pure-dee Gunny, front to back, and committed to covering local news. (When the newspaper biz used to have training seminars, newspapers like the GCT were called “hyper-local.”) The Times’ business and sports pages are thorough, the coverage of its university complete. Advertisers recognize this, too. Its pages thrive with local marketing. Their magazines, covering local tourism and culture, have been built from scratch and are successful, circulated everywhere.
Both Chris and Kirsten Dickey are engaged and invested in Gunnison. Going to lunch with him was a particular treat as he knows everyone (it seems). People were always stopping by the table to say hello. I’m not keen on newspaper slogans, but the GCT’s is among the best: ‘Publishing All the News We Know About For 141 Years.’ Clever and apt, at once.
••••••
My tenure in Gunnison with what would eventually be Dickey’s newspaper was brief and a long time ago. The older demographic tends to fondly recall -- to anyone who’ll listen -- first leaps into a career. First house, first spouse; that sort of thing. While many recollections from those days in Gunnison tend to mirror irresolute behavior, there’s one story that merits a share.
At the time, 1975, there were three newspapers in Gunny: the Gunnison Courier (Mondays), the Gunnison News-Champion (Wednesdays) and the Gunnison County Globe, Thursdays. Two of them (Courier, News-Champion) were owned by Wally Foster. He had published them for almost 30 years.
Perkins D. Sams, an oilman from Midland, Texas, bought out Foster and the Globe, along with the Buena Vista newspaper. Bradley Sams, his charismatic wife, became its publisher. Jim Allison and my father, W.M. Woody, longtime Texas publishers, were minority owners, deigned to provide counsel (once in a while) and encouragement (most of the time). My job as the newspaper’s advertising manager/sports editor is but an enduring example of full-throated nepotism.
We convened at the Cattlemen’s Inn the day of the purchase. Cattlemen’s was the iconic restaurant and hotel which was built in 1940 and burned in 2003. Over drinks, steaks and sauteed mushrooms -- still the best ever (sizzling on a cast iron skillet) -- the newspaper was rechristened. Heady stuff for a 22-year-old and rarer still to sit in on the naming of a newspaper.
Bradley Sams wanted it to reflect the area it served, thus, “Gunnison Country.” There was some back-and-forth around the table before settling on the elegant “Times.” PD and Bradley invested a lot of money into their newspaper. They completely renovated the building on Wisconsin Avenue, hired more staff and bought a new, fresh-out-of-the-crate six-unit Goss Community press. (In a nifty twist of fate, those press units -- which my father purchased and led the installation of – were part of the Morning Sun’s sale in October, 1998; they landed in the MDP’s pressroom. (Bradley Sams died almost a year to the day after she became publisher in a one-car accident on Taylor Canyon road.)
••••••
Dickey started at the Times as a news reporter and covered local sports while going to school at Western. He was the editor of the school’s newspaper, the ‘Top o’ the World.’ Richey promoted him to editor in 2002. Four years later, he and Pierotti were owners and publishers.
My longtime Gunnison friend Joanne Williams had respect and admiration for Dickey. She had been the editor of both the Globe and the Country Times before taking over the county’s planning and development office, a position she successfully held for more than 30 years. She noted how the GCT was once more relevant and essential to its readers and community.
The GCT has been purchased by locals Alan and Issa Wartes. It will remain at its present location next to the Post Office. They took over June 1.
Fortunately for Gunnison, the Dickeys are sticking around. It’s home. Kirsten owns Off Center Designs in the old Gunnison Bank & Trust building at 200 Tomichi Ave. It’s a made-to-order sign and banner business that features cool apparel and logo creation. The Dickeys and their children, Madeline and Spencer, also own the popular ice cream cart, the Third Bowl. Chris is a distinguished long-distance runner, participating in local distance events like the San Juan Solstice, a 50-mile race, in Hinsdale County. He was also a contestant in the Big Horn Trail Run near Sheridan, Wyo., a race that includes a two-day, 100-mile challenge.
I’ve read and enjoyed Chris’ newspaper from afar. As publisher, he was optimistic, tolerant and a builder for the Gunnison Country. He appreciated how the newspaper belonged to its readers. He also realized now and then how the Country Times had to be the community’s “tocsin.” I wish the Dickey family the best in the years to come.
