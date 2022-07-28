State Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose) wraps up more than 10 years of legislative service next Jan. 11. He was first elected to House 58 and later to Senate 6. With GOP support and a penchant to “work-across-the-aisle” with the minority party to actually legislate, Coram’s efforts dealt with water, internet access, forest management, contraceptives, and health care services.
Senate 6 is being redistricted and Coram no longer has a role in Denver after the transition. Earlier this year, he won a spot on the Republican primary ballot to face incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt. He lost the June 28 primary by 31 points and carried seven of the 57 counties in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District. We sat down for an interview Tuesday morning at the Main Street Coffee Trader.
• 1. Stephen Woody: So, regrets? Was it always a long shot?
• Don Coram: None. The Boebert campaign started with a $5 million advantage and the state GOP party leadership, Christy Burton Brown, a Boebert supporter, behind the re-election. It’s a disadvantage. I’ve been offered help for (campaign) debt retirement. We didn’t spend more than we had.
• 2. SW: The campaign was quiet in many regards; why?
• DC: They started with outrageous lies about me. Someone had to point out that she’s a rock star, not a representative. It’s not my style, either. I think the dignity of being elected to Congress should be respected.
• 3. SW: What’s her appeal, what did you learn?
DC: She’s about self-promotion primarily. She takes credit for legislation she had nothing to do with, doing one thing, saying another. Her supporters believe her. Some freshman legislators in Congress have accomplishments; she didn’t get a single bill passed. She does enjoy saying outrageous things that have no basis in truth and no one calls her out. (Most recently Boebert said on “Flashpoint,” a Christian television show, that the LGBTQ community should not be concerned with the Roe v. Wade ruling because pregnancy doesn’t affect them.) She does what she does to get the attention of the media. It doesn’t have to be true.
• 4. SW: You campaigned in all the counties. Some 400-plus miles a day and campaign events. Was there a particular moment that’ll resonate with you always?
DC: The Fourth of July parade earlier this month in Montrose. There were signs of support. Signs of “thank you for running.” So many appreciated the campaign. The message is correct.
• 5. SW: We’re stuck in this tribal inertia. You’ve witnessed this first-hand. What are some takeaways about running for Congress?
DC: No one wants to solve any problems. Excessive partisanship is where we are. Both major parties are in trouble. It is venomous. Politics is a blood sport. Ten percent on the left and 10 percent on the right make all the noise. The other 80 percent is ignored. The majority in Colorado now are the unaffiliated.
Factions of the Republican party are more of a cult than a political organization. I’ve never seen anything like it. There are those in the party against Boebert, yet afraid to admit it. Those on the Tipton bandwagon (Boebert’s Republican predecessor who served five terms in Congress) are all gone. There’s more effort toward the (Stephen K.) Bannon Plan, with reaching into local offices like school boards.
• 6. SW: Where do the Jan. 6 hearings fit?
DC: All should be held accountable. There are efforts to compare riots in the cities two years ago — which should be condemned — to what happened at the Capitol. The Constitution is not a debate you get to pick and choose what you want out of it. “The laws are for thee, not for me.” They have no problem ignoring the rule of law, justifying whatever means to reach an end.
• 7. SW: Do you think Adam Frisch (Democratic Party nominee) has a shot in the November election?
DC: I believe so. It’ll be closer than most people think. I’ve met him. His biggest burden is that he’s a millionaire from Aspen. His positive is that he’s not Boebert.
• 8. SW: So, what’s next?
DC: I’ll be active in life. Life is politics.
••••••
One post-legislative mission for Coram, 73, is working with the Children’s Safety Network. It’s a collaborative non-profit that works with the Health Resources and Services Administration to ensure school safety. The tragic school shootings get the coverage, yet there are other degrees of school safety that should be addressed – integrating injury prevention measures, school bus transportation, violence, recreational activities, and injuries sustained by students in the home. Coram sponsored legislation for school bus safety while in Denver.
Collaboration for the public good is part of Coram’s DNA. In 2020, Colorado Habitat for Humanity named Coram the legislator of the year for his legislation that optionally repurposed tax refunds to the organization for affordable housing and construction in the state.
Coram’s Connect Colorado Broadband Act has been signed into law. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, one of those D’s now in the U.S. Senate, called the legislation “oxygen” for rural communities, of which Montrose is classified, and their school systems. Hickenlooper came from Denver to sign the legislation with Coram at the Coffee Trader.
Apostasy!
This week, Coram will meet with Gov. Jared Polis on school safety initiatives involving Children’s Safety Network and other issues.