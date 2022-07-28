Purchase Access

State Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose) wraps up more than 10 years of legislative service next Jan. 11. He was first elected to House 58 and later to Senate 6. With GOP support and a penchant to “work-across-the-aisle” with the minority party to actually legislate, Coram’s efforts dealt with water, internet access, forest management, contraceptives, and health care services.

Senate 6 is being redistricted and Coram no longer has a role in Denver after the transition. Earlier this year, he won a spot on the Republican primary ballot to face incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt. He lost the June 28 primary by 31 points and carried seven of the 57 counties in the sprawling 3rd Congressional District. We sat down for an interview Tuesday morning at the Main Street Coffee Trader.



