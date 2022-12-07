Good day, Montrose.
Production of today’s notes didn’t include any reportage of Harry & Meghan.
••••••
Butter Side Up…..Indie movie lovers rejoice! After a 29-month hiatus, Second Sunday Cinema returns Sunday, Dec. 11. Thank the Hunter family — Meredine, Mike, Misty — for resurrecting this film series.
Sunday’s feature stars Cate Blanchett in “Tar,” a psychological thriller about Lydia Tar, a well-known classical composer and orchestra director. The movie website Rotten Tomatoes says, “Tar riffs brilliantly on the discordant side of fame-fueled power.” (RT critics, 90%, audience 72%.)
The movie begins at noon inside the comfy confines of the Penthouse Theater.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……Methinks the best-dressed holiday front windows in downtown Montrose belongs to D’Medici Footwear & Clothing at 316 East Main. Just the right amount of merchandise and holiday cheer displayed attractively. Holiday music piped to speakers outside is a nice flourish.
The father of a high school pal of mine was a professional window dresser. His client list included the local stores in Marshall, Texas, but also major retailers in Dallas and Shreveport. He was constantly on the go.
A window dresser then had to have an eye for design, but also the ability to work on one’s knees and backside in a cramped workspace, unbearably hot in the summer, frigid in the winter. They’ve pretty much disappeared from the scene, first in the 1970s with sterile and boxy indoor malls and later, of course, with online sales. As a kid at Christmastime, I can remember how Joske’s in San Antonio had a toy train that ran the circumference of the square block department store which was a block away from the Alamo. Effective window dressing enhances a brand and reputation.
••••••
I see by the paper…….Seventeen shopping days ‘til Christmas, then 16 days, and so forth. The slogan is a common tradition in American marketing. So, what store was the first to use it? Marshall Field in Chicago.
The genius who is credited with its origin is Harry Gordon Selfridge (1848-1947). Selfridge started in the stock room at Marshall Field, was promoted often and eventually became the store’s marketing director. Then, he served as the store’s manager for 25 years. Selfridge married a wealthy woman and with her support, opened his own big department store in London in 1909.
Selfridge changed retailing and customer service. To wit:
• He bought page after page of newspaper advertising to attract customers and develop his brand. The merchandise was open and available to the touch and to be tried on. He created retail “events” where celebrities and adventurers of the day were brought into the store and customers could meet them, likely shopping.
• Selfridge opened a restaurant inside his store and created “quiet rooms” for customers with tea and pastry. The point was to keep them inside for shopping.
• Cosmetics and perfumes, once relegated to the back of the store and unseen, were brought up front and placed by the doors. Back then, Selfridge wanted relief from the animal and manure odors that emanated from the streets and believed the customers would appreciate it as well. A store that smelled good, Selfridge thought, would add to the shopping experience. He also is credited with the slogan: “the customer is always right.”
• Two more retailing notes: Estee Lauder was the first company to offer a “free gift” with purchase, starting in 1962. R.H. Macy was the first to develop a Christmas-specific shopping window displays, at his store in New York in 1874.
••••••
I See By the Paper……Joe Cocker’s former home is for sale, $18 million. Forbes magazine has it featured. The seller, who bought it from Cocker’s widow, Pam Cocker, paid $3.5 million in 2017. It’s a Tudor-style estate with a 15,783 square foot main house, a guest house and 316 acres known as the Mad Dog Ranch. It’ll come furnished, too, with Cocker’s gold records and a snooker table that once belonged to King Edward VII. It was built in 1994 and is near Crawford.
For years, the Cockers would open their home for tours and refreshments as a fundraiser for the Cocker Kids Foundation which raised more than $1 million for under-served children in Delta County. One weekend, some $70,000 was raised from tours, often led by Pam Cocker. The foundation has since been dissolved. Coinciding with tours, there were “garage sales” which featured Joe’s concert clothing and tour memorabilia. Cocker died in 2014 at 70.
••••••
Shop Montrose!
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.