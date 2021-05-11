Good afternoon, Montrose.
There was no canoodling during the production of today’s notes.
••••••
I See by the Family Tree……Apparently all those family ancestry companies have been doing robust business during the pandemic. A lot of us sitting around in “casual dress,” aka sweatpants and pajamas, having been diving deep into family sagas.
These ancestry companies are geared for an older audience. A younger demographic is too busy with soccer practices, dance recitals and navigating the maze of online and in-person education. They’re keeping the home fires alight with jobs.
Fortunately, I didn’t have to spit into a jar and send the DNA off somewhere. An older cousin did the familial forensics before she tipped over a few years ago.
Cousin Beverly determined how the Woody clan migrated from Kent, England, in 1543.
Back then, the family spelled the name Woodie. Which prompts a digressive back story that has nothing to do with genealogy.
Years ago, the Notebook wrote of a Denver man who had been a victim of a workplace accident. It was noteworthy because the man rallied through surgery with full restoration. Rather than using a more common description of a particular male appendage, the Notebook instead used “Wally,” so not to upset the genteel readership of the community daily newspaper.
Not so fast, asserted citizen Wally Von Helms. He pointed out that where he grew up, Chicago, let’s say, it was called a “Woody.” Wally’s a master electrician and during the big election snafu of 2006, he rescued the ballot process by fixing the voting machines. Wally, Woody, whatever.
Now and then while growing up, my aunt Ida Mae told stories of Robert Woody, a great-grandfather, who rode in the Confederate cavalry during the Civil War. He was from Alabama. In my mind’s eye, he was astride a stallion, a noble cavalier with sword in hand, chasing the Yankee invaders back north.
Much later, in my 40s and while publishing a newspaper in North Carolina, I felt moved to learn more about the ancestor, paying a bona fide genealogist. He was also the leader of the local Sons of the Confederate Veterans chapter. Those guys, man oh man, they take this stuff seriously.
Months later – frankly, I had sort of forgotten about it — he stopped by my office and said he had “bad news.” He had found Robert Woody’s original muster report in the CSA with his handwriting. The researcher reluctantly explained how grandpa didn’t ride to glory. Instead, he had saddled up with William T. Anderson, also known as “Bloody Bill,” and the notorious raider William Quantrill. They were often described as guerillas, pillagers of the first order, in rural Missouri and Kansas. (Every time I watch Clint Eastwood’s character, “William Munny of Kansas, killer of women and children,” in the film ‘Unforgiven,’ I’m thinking – there’s one of grandpa’s fictional pals.)
Yet apparently, according to records, he had enough service in the regular CSA army to earn a spot in a Confederate veteran’s home in Ardmore, Okla., where he died in 1921 and meriting a place in a nearby CSA cemetery.
There is one photo of him. Cousin Beverly had found it while doing the filigree work of family research. It was taken in 1918 and my father — four years old and in overalls — is pictured alongside my aunts and grandparents. There’s Robert, under a big black hat and with a bushy gray beard.
That’s deep enough, I wrote in a letter to Beverly thanking her for researching the family tree. It’s plenty for the grandkids; no telling who came over on the boat.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Local, raised-here musician AJ Fullerton is making the syndicated satellite radio a home. SiriusXM features AJ on B.B. King’s ‘Bluesville’ channel 74.
He’ll be in concert come Aug. 6 as the featured artist in the Montrose Summer Music Series. It’ll be at the Elks Club.
••••••
I See By the Email Transom……
• A sharp-eyed Notebook reader in southern Arizona noticed how landmarks hereabouts favor the color carmine. (I had to look it up. Crimson.) More examples of red: Cerise (deep red) Park — which is about to get an amphitheater — and the Uncompahgre River. It’s a Ute name for “red water” or “water that turns the water red.”
During the construction of the Oxbow Crossing retail center some 16 years ago, some wiseacre noted that Uncompahgre meant: “over by the mall.”
• Another Notebook reader noted how he was going to repair a troublesome, deteriorating rear deck off his home, at long last. Then he went to one of the local lumber yards to price redwood deck boards.
He went to the checkout with a cheaper option, a sign that reads: Watch Your Step.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.