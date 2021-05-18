Before Tim Foster became president of Colorado Mesa University in 2004, the school was known as Mesa State College. Certainly not a pejorative, but not exactly the new leagues, either. Foster, a Grand Junction native, didn’t fit the clubby, often stiff profile of a university academic. He is an attorney and served two terms in Gov. Bill Owens’ cabinet as the executive director of the Colorado Commission on Higher Education and also led the state’s Department of Education.
Foster looked different, sounded different. Was different. As if in a hurry to grow CMU and provide a vision for its future, comfortable with leadership. When CMU needed support (aka: money), he knew who to call and had ease with doing so. The shirkers and whiners got the message early: there’s a new sheriff.
“Tim Foster has a forward lean to everything he does,” said Daily Sentinel publisher Jay Seaton. “When I would come to him with an idea for economic development, he would agree that something had to be done. A week later, while I’m still meandering through the idea, he would already have it fine-tuned and have an action plan to move forward.”
Presiding over his first commencement in 2004, Foster congratulated 419 graduates. Come Saturday, his last, he’ll greet 1,169.
He’s led CMU through 17 years of great expansion. Foster’s legacy, to wit:
• Enrollment today is around 10,000, virtually doubled from 2004. The census of on campus residents has risen from 935 to 2,533. More than half of the student body is from 14 West Slope counties.
• Four-year fields of study have grown from 24 to 35. Technical/associate diploma programs, through its affiliation with Western Colorado Community College, have risen from 14 to 40. Graduate curricula from one to five. There were nine campus wireless Internet spots on Day One. Today, there are 990. Smart classrooms have grown from 95 to 231.
• Financial aid to students has increased from $28 million to $75 million. Scholarships and grants have doubled from $9 million to 17 million; CMU’s budget from $59 million to $175 million.
• CMU has addressed regional workplace needs, placing emphasis on health and nursing programs, police training-certification, hospitality and recreation, teacher certification and diverse engineering disciplines.
• Foster is the Maverick’s number one sports fan and appreciates how athletics lift his school’s profile. He increased the number of varsity sports from 11 to 26 and varsity athletes from 292 to 717. Dumb jocks needn’t apply — the athletic department’s overall GPA last semester was 3.164.
• More than 31 buildings that house classrooms, labs, libraries and dormitories have been built or remodeled during his tenure. Fourteen new outdoor spaces were added. Infrastructure was streamlined, campus boundaries were expanded. One example: 89 percent of the campus is heated and cooled with a GeoExchange thermal system, saving about $1.5 million annually in energy bills. After Foster arrived, vendors had to enter into new bidding procedures and learned of fresh accountability.
The statistic of which he’s most proud, asserts a friend: first generation college graduates were 61 percent of those who walked across the commencement stage.
CMU’s profile Monday coincidentally rose once more. The New York Times published major enterprise reporting how the school has become the national collegiate model of dealing with the global pandemic.
“Colorado Mesa has the most sophisticated system in the country,” Dr. Pardis Sabeti told the Times, “real-world, real-time epidemiological laboratory, experimenting with creative approaches to pandemic management.” Sabeti is a geneticist at the Broad Institute of M.I.T and Harvard. That’s contact tracing, administration of tests and quarantine procedures. John Marshall, CMU’s vice-president for student affairs, provided essential encouragement and management of this model. Marshall’s a CMU alum and will succeed Foster as president, July 1.
“Tim is an incredible leader. What distinguishes him is that he’s a dreamer who can facilitate these dreams into reality,” said David Reed of Montrose, whose term on the CMU Board of Trustees ended at the close of 2020. One example for Reed: Maverick Hotel. It’s an on campus, for-profit hotel which provides employment for students and exposes them to the hospitality industry. The hotel features a full-service restaurant (Devil’s Kitchen) and is a welcome spot for visiting parents, educators and vendors who visit. “It’s a magnificent amenity for CMU,” added Reed. “A lot of people said it couldn’t be done, especially during a pandemic. Yet here it is.”
••••••
There’s a strong CMU connection in Montrose County as there are more than 2,000 alumni hereabouts. Its branch campus, downtown, serves about 350 students annually with a mixture of in-class, online and shared campus study. Nursing degrees are featured; a student can become an RN.
CMU-Montrose opened in 1991. In the early 2000s, there was an effort by local leaders in Montrose to build a brand new, bricks and mortar university on Sunset Mesa. It had little chance to succeed. There were three four-year, state universities within 100 miles – CMU in Grand Junction, Fort Lewis in Durango and Western State (I can never remember its new name) in Gunnison. The legislature, of course, had to sign off on the funding. Tuition support then for students was dwindling, similar to other states. At one time, Colorado expended as much as 70 percent of the cost of higher education; today that number is 28 percent. This puts further strain on families and creates onerous debt.
Foster would note the local opposition to CMU-Montrose, but he didn’t dwell on it. There was other work to be done. “We had to build back some burned bridges,” said Reed of the situation. “We had a bird in hand; let’s grow that. His commitment returned, but it took time. CMU-Montrose can be what the community wants it to be. But it will need more support from the city, the county and other entities.”
Jim Branscome of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Montrose and a longtime member on CMU’s foundation board, likes to tell the story how he was once trying to find Foster in order to bring him up to speed on foundation matters. “I found him in the gym, coaching lacrosse.” Branscome also noted the number of leading senators and Obama Administration cabinet officials who attended the annual Colorado Capital Conference in Washington. Foster was a sponsor for the Western Slope.
“He is an extraordinary builder, a visionary who can execute in a state that historically believed the western border of Colorado ends at Vail. Successfully competing against Front Range universities for investment into CMU is no small feat,” Branscome said.
••••••
Foster, 63, and his wife Lisa have four sons. Since he announced his retirement in January, it’s become a parlor game of what’s next for him. Most notably with politics. Will he run for the Third District’s congressional seat or take on Sen. Michael Bennet? A campaign for governor or other state office? Maybe president of a Front Range university?
The primary would be the nut. Foster’s a moderate Republican, preferring accomplishment and articulation than performative political theater. He would have appeal for Front Range voters in a state that’s no longer “trending blue” — it is blue. For the time being though, he’s told friends that activating his attorney license and cruising the San Juan Islands in Washington are the priorities.
Foster has always been good company with good humor. I always marveled – and admired — at how he recognized and greeted students when he walked around the campus. He knew something about their hometown or major field of study and used that memory in his greetings.
His was a mien of higher expectation from everyone involved with CMU. We’re all beneficiaries.
