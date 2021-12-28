Good afternoon, Montrose.
Happy New Year, everyone. Glad to see ’21 in the rear view.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Tim Frates’ framing studio, MegaPixel, is always a lively place. There’s a slew of projects headed towards completion and someone’s family room or wall, or as a gift. An attractive, handcrafted frame says: this is a keepsake. Would believe there’s confidence involved, too. Many of his framing customers entrust autographed concert posters and athletic jerseys, irreplaceable family heirloom photography, or childhood memories to his care. One customer, for example, had original, handwritten song lyrics by George Harrison from his days with The Traveling Wilburys. (Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Bob Dylan and Harrison.) There’s a dollar value to memorabilia like this, but mostly it’s a precious personal treasure which merits prideful display and rescue from a shelf, or a box stashed in the garage or basement. (Note of disclosure: Frates has framed or a number of photos for my family, including two items from my father – his press credential-medal from 1930 and a personal note about the value and commitment of community newspapers written a few days before his death in 1979.) His clients also include high-end galleries in Telluride.
Last March, he was part of a four-photographer expedition to the Azores for 10 days. One of the shooters was Bruce Grigsby, a retired educator, who works alongside Frates at MegaPixel.
In October, Frates and his tour guide from the Azores trip, Pedro Pulido, did a tour of their own, capturing the autumnal beauty of Slovenia. Magnificent autumn foliage, centuries-old churches, majestic waterfalls, lovely villages.
“It was two photographers running around Slovenia taking pictures of the spectacularly beautiful places,” said Frates. He plans a second trip to the Azores in 2022. A bit of a homecoming is expected as Frates’ ancestors, who are Portuguese, emigrated from the Azores to the U.S. in the 1700s. The Azores consists of nine islands.
He first got into scenic photography upon taking in an outdoor exhibit by Katherine Norris Cook of Ouray in 2001. His scenics appear around Montrose, in car dealerships, private homes and at MegaPixel. Frates started framing pictures and his photography out of his garage as a side gig in 2002. On Aug. 1, 2014, he opened his first store on north First Street. Six years later, Labor Day 2020, he moved to 509 east Main Street.
The Frates family has lived in Montrose since 2000 with daughters, Amber and Meredith, growing up here. Catherine Frates owns and operates the successful A Time to Dance, LLC studio on south Townsend. Earlier this month, Tim and Catherine welcomed their first grandchild, Genevieve Rose. (I’ll bet the poke that young lady will be a dancer.)
••••••
Act of Kindness, 2021……Thirteen schoolchildren have Colorado 529 qualified tuition college accounts thanks to Vince and Joan Kontny. They are the children and grandkids of employees who worked at one of the more spectacular places in the state, Centennial Ranch, which is on the Uncompahgre River near Ridgway. Vince died in 2020 and the ranch was sold in September, 2021.
••••••
9 Headlines for 2022
• Pandemic Ends. Over. Finished. Done. Gone. Good Riddance. Adios.
• Time Magazine Names Front Line Health Care Personnel as People of the Year.
• Coram Wins Primary.
• CDOT Fast-Tracks Traffic Signal at Chipeta Road-Cobble Creek; Operational Soon.
• Sunset Mesa Case Comes to Trial
• Cable Companies Jointly Agree to Never Again Broadcast ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Shawshank Redemption,’ ‘Tombstone,’ and ‘Pretty Woman.’
• CDOT Fast Tracks Traffic Signal at Montrose Regional Airport; Flying, COVID, Now Riskier Than Crossing the Street.
• Housing Costs Fall in Montrose; Young Couples Can Buy Homes.
• MHS, CMS Name New Mascots; Everyone Pleased by Choices.
••••••
Memorable Advertising of the Year……Outside a roadhouse near Jacksonville, Fla.: ‘Totally Nude With Showers.’ (“Cleanliness Next to Godliness.”)……Lame Joke……”My husband was named ‘Man of the Year,’ one woman told another at the grocery checkout. “Well,” replied the second woman, “that shows you what kind of year it’s been.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.