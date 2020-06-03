The Notebook: From Halloween to Air Force wings

Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Flying High……I told Lt. Kyle Cox Monday morning that the last time we spoke he had asked me, "trick or treat?"
He was in costume and it had been awhile. Montrose is still a small city and people keep up with how kids are doing and whereabouts. Lt. Cox and his older sister, Kendall, were regulars during the annual Halloween pursuit of neighbors’ candy. Can’t recall if he was a Power Ranger or a Ninja or whatever else was in vogue that year. Their folks, Kent and Nanci Cox, provided a dose of escort.
The Notebook sat down with him in our front yard for an interview – he’s a neighbor until next week when he enrolls at Purdue University to pursue a master’s degree in materials engineering. He’s also awaiting a slot in USAF flight school to be a pilot, 18 months from now.
His class was the first to graduate from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs during a quarantine. The Class of ’20 graduated a month early due to the pandemic. (Note: In the May 13 Notebook, I wrote about Lt. Cox and graduation, but there was a complication in the interview process from AF media relations. Today, a more expansive column.)
So, what was the vibe during a most unusual graduation?
“We were excited to have a ceremony,” said Cox, with an air of pride – and relief. “Very thankful for it. We were ready to move on.” His family watched the commencement online with friends in Cortez. Eighty-six of the 982-member class were commissioned into the space force. That wasn’t for him, however.
“I always wanted to be a pilot,” he said, “I always wanted to fly and serve my country.”
About half of the graduating class will become pilots, the other lieutenants will work as engineers or in other AF duty. Two more Montrose High School graduates at AFA, Lauren Peterson, Class of 2021, and Justin Peterson, Class of 2019, bracketed his years there. Lt. Cox finished in the top 100 in his class.
Lt. Cox first became interested in the Air Force Academy through a family friend. He was encouraged to pursue the appointment, thanks to the association of MHS’ ROTC program, with Chief John Broughton and Commander Scott Rizzo. Rep. Scott Tipton made the nomination.
While a cadet, Cox reached the rank of captain and was also captain of the AFA rifle team which, in 2019, were national champions.
His memories of his AFA experience are vivid and certainly fresh: graduation, the ring dance were class rings are awarded and most of all, “the people of the Air Force.” His “first salute” tradition was done over Facetime, with his best friend, Andy Locke of Montrose, who is also serving the U.S. in the Navy. “We’ve been friends since we were little.” Lt. Cox said six classmates will join him at Purdue in the engineering curricula.
No doubt in future years, whether in the classroom or in the cockpit, whether stateside or overseas, he’ll be asked about his hometown. How would he describe it to others?
“That it’s beautiful here,” he said. “That it’s a small town with good people.”
Cox has begun his commitment. Five years is the norm, but for pilots, it’s 10 years. He’s not sure at this point whether it’s an Air Force career, but he’s considering it. Mostly, he’s proud to serve. He took an oath. “I want to protect and serve my country. It’s an honor to be in the military.”
••••••
Quotable: “It has been a wonderful life. I feel like a jug into which wine is poured until it overflows.” – Claudia (Lady Bird) Johnson, former First Lady of the U.S., Co-Founder of the National Wildflower Research Center; 1912-2007.
