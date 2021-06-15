Good afternoon, Montrose.
There was no cyberattack on the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Notebook will bet the poke that last Saturday’s FUNC Fest at the Montrose Water Park was the best attended and will likely be voted Most Frolicsome.
When you’re counting noses and there’s too many noses to get an accurate census, you go with the gut and say: 3,000. Came, went, stayed during the day-long hoorah.
Usually held in August since 2015 with a year’s hiatus due to the Covid, a few FUNC highlights:
• The water in June, as opposed to August, was faster. The kayakers, surfers, tubers and water boarders – and those cheering them on — loved it. Considering our drought — and knowing absolutely zero about water (ask Marc Catlin) — methinks the water level in the Uncompahgre this August won’t be like the years past for the FUNC.
• The Black Canyon Classics Car Show was on the west side of the river, accessible via bridges and the walking trails. In Cerise Park. Both events were “free,” the term most associated with successful marketing. (Better than: The More You Buy, the More You Save.) Having separate events at the same time lifted both. Maybe this is worth looking into for the future.
• Some 40-plus booths, under the shady trees of Baldridge Park, were attractive and of comfort. Noteworthy: Seth Ryan, elected in last November as the 7th District’s prosecuting attorney, manned its booth. The first time I’ve seen a top prosecutor at a community festival, answering questions doing a friendly meet and greet. Over at the Colorado Outdoors booth, CEO David Dragoo and Heidi Dragoo, an epidemiologist with Mesa County Public Health, greeted visitors with CEO David explaining the ongoing CO economic/tourism/housing development which is north of there, on the river as well.
• There was a beer garden and the doyenne of Montrose galas, Nancy Hannah, pouring the cold ones and checking ID. (The HopeWest hospice gala, the “prom for adults” hereabouts, is coming in August over two days.) There was an activity zone for the kids, live music pretty much all day, and in contrast to previous festivals, more places to pee. (People of a particular age have a kinetic radar that takes root at around 55 in knowing where the bathrooms are. Or, 60. I can’t remember.)
Credit the City of Montrose and its tourism department for the big day.
While it wasn’t Woodstock – no one took their shirt off – there was a terrific vibe. Good stuff, this.
••••••
Butter Side Up, Continued……Our Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans will have its 7th annual Freedom Festival this weekend at The Bridges. There’s a social mixer Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. The public’s invited. On Saturday, there’s the annual Golf for the Troops tournament. So far, some 16 teams have enlisted. Mike Trickey, a retired Marine and executive director of the veterans’ non-profit, has the details: 970.765.2210. (Likely Mike would bend the deadline to accommodate more golfers for this fundraiser.)
••••••
Paterfamilias……For years in Woody family, it was Wilson & Stella, Wilson & Stella, Wilson and Stella. Then last year, along comes Milo. He’s a bona fide charmer, one of those late in life blessings. Sunday is Father’s Day and it’s just a little sweeter this year.
••••••
Bless Those Tourists……Summer visitors thicken the roads nowadays. Highway 550 in particular. It often resembles a race, especially when driver’s que up when reading the sign, “Passing Lane, Two Miles.” Not unlike coming out of the caution flag at Daytona. I was cruising along, mildly, at 68 (I’ve earned a couple of speeding tickets on this piece of highway) when a Winnebago from Texas, pulling a boat, roared past. Buckle up.
••••••
Over the Wall, Touch ‘Em All!......A couple of professional baseball players were in the news of late for not touching all the bases after hitting home runs. Likely those highlights will be with them forever on YouTube.
Reminds of a story. The 1962 New York Mets, worst team in MLB ever, were playing the Cubs in June. “Marvelous” Marv Throneberry hits a triple, scoring two runs. He was called out for not touching first base. Manager Casey Stengel roars out of the dugout to argue the call. “Casey,” the umpire replied, “he missed second, too.”
