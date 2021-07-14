Good afternoon, Montrose
••••••
Tee Time Tourism……The American Junior Golf Association Open at the Bridges will commence Aug. 1 and will feature some of the top junior golfers from throughout the U.S. and three foreign countries. It’s sponsored by the City of Montrose. The week-long event will feature qualifying rounds and three days of competition. There will also be a pro-am tournament and a couple of social events as well. A chance for Montrose (again) to shine for its visitors. (Pray for rain, eh?) There are three Montrose qualifiers – defending state 4A champion Jordan Jennings, Noah Richmond, Connor Bell.
The field will be 78 players and they’ll bring their families. Ten AJGA officials will attend.
Virtually all of the players will be headed for top collegiate men’s and women’s golf programs.
There are three needs to be addressed, according to Bridges general manager and PGA professional Eric Feeley.
• Volunteers. They will work on course and in various tournament roles, like shuttling players from tee boxes, providing refreshments. There are 50 volunteer spots.
• Housing. The competitors will need lodging for the week. It’s a chance for host households to get to know these top young golfers.
• Four-person teams for the junior pro-am tournament, Aug. 2. Proceeds will be split between the Montrose High School golf team and the AJGA Foundation. Feeley said the tournament will have a field of 20-plus teams.
For signup and to volunteer, call Feeley at the Bridges: 90.252.119; website: montrosebridges.com. To volunteer housing: contact Susan Wittman: swit071694@aol.com
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Notebook recently wrapped up season three of “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix. It’s about an aging acting coach (Michael Douglas) who had a brief taste of movie success in his youth, and his lifelong best friend, successful Hollywood producer Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin.) The series is clever, well-written and a paean to longtime friendships that survive life’s travails.
Their meeting spot for sharing all kinds of reminisces and conversations is Musso and Frank’s, on Hollywood Boulevard. Many other TV shows and movies have used the iconic restaurant for backdrops, like, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and the TV series “Bosch.”
The coffee that Musso and Frank’s serves daily?
That comes from Montrose — Cimarron Coffee Roasters. Eric Palumbo said Musso and Frank’s has been a client for four years.
Palumbo opened the coffee shop and coffee roaster five years ago July 18 in the Sampler Square building (West Main/Grand Avenue) after first having a business footprint in Ridgway. He sold the Ridgway store last year.
••••••
I See by the paper……Save for the newspapers from Gunnison and Crested Butte, the MDP prints most of the Western Slope community dailies and weeklies, which recently includes the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. From Meeker to Moab to Ouray and points in between. Weekly, I go and collect them, read and then compile a quick, down-and-dirty digest. The communities are grappling with similar issues. To wit:
• Every town, every local government is struggling with affordable housing for not only people who work in the hospitality industry, but also government personnel. Many town councils have decreed some degree of crisis which enables them to buy, build and hustle residential property at a steep price, skipping public discussion and those pesky zoning protocols. Councils have said, pretty much, you can live in your RV.
One-time starter homes have been snapped up by investors, looking to turn them into short-term rentals. Two certainties from living and owning property here for 25 years: there have been endless meetings, and the occasional “task force” to address this need; no one has a definitive answer.
• Another consistent local issue is how governments are dealing with OHVs, off-highway vehicles. OHVs mean $1.6 billion in annual revenues for Colorado, with retailers offering sales, rentals, repairs and licenses. Some of the OHVs sell for more than $30,000. It’s devolved into a “freedom” issue — freedom to own one and drive it anywhere, anytime of day. Critics say they come and go in “packs.” The other side posits freedom from the dust, noise and loud music they engender. Silverton’s town council banned them in town limits after allowing them for seven years. There was so much hell raised about the ban, council walked it back and OHVs were back on the roads. Council may put the issue before voters later this year. Lake City, too, is wrestling with the issue and trying to be nice about it — citing offenders with warnings, stressing education, limiting roads where they’re allowed. In Moab, OHVs are a hot button and the town of 4,000-plus is bustling with tourists. Regulating private business is always tricky, particularly with license restrictions, where you can go on an OHV. There are also curfews in the evening regarding use. Neither side is pleased.
One upside I’ve come across from the weekly reading is that some Western Slope newspapers have become thick again with display advertising. Including in the old media of an ink rub and newsprint. Real estate is a driver in publishing extra pages, particularly in Telluride and Moab, but other businesses are on board, too. It’s good to see again local papers with robust paid advertising.
••••••
Quotable: “We are a small quiet drinking town with a cattle problem,” sign over the door of the Hart Mountain Store in Plush, Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.