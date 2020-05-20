Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
First things first …… Many of these new high school graduates were born just after the Sept. 11 attacks. That’s when, if you recall, “everything changed.” We argued as a nation about how to respond, eventually uniting. This year, a global pandemic arrived and again, “everything changed.” We’re back on our heels from this and arguing once more about a response. There’s hope for unity and resolve.
These seniors have had one helluva ride in their school lives. Wars in the Middle East, an ongoing war on terror, a national recession. Then figure in the practice of “active shooter drills” while in the classroom. One upshot: they are a resilient bunch. One hope is that they’ll recognize science and acknowledge always the value of education. Skepticism is wonderful, but not cynicism; we depend too much on one another in order to prosper. Especially in tough times.
The recent parades of graduates, the yard signs — all of that celebratory effort reflects a community that supports its children. Congratulations, Class of 2020.
••••••
I See By The Paper …… It looks like the kibosh has been put on COVAXX. Montrose County commissioners couldn’t guarantee Montrose Regional Airport access – “through the fence” – to United Biomedical Group, the parent company, intent on manufacturing synthetic vaccines and antibody tests. The company was looking at 1 Creative Place, on the market for $12 million. Access would have meant direct cargo offloads, instead of the long way around via service roads and security gates. Lou Reese of Telluride, co-founder of the company, said in Saturday’s MDP that 100 jobs were in the offing. The company is looking at Texas instead. It reminds of David Crockett’s business plan and admonition in 1835 Tennessee before he went to Texas. (You’ll have to look it up; it’s a family paper.)
Certainly, there was a lot of pro-and-con. Jobs! That was one point of view, boiled down. The uncertainty of product was another, from the complaints. One, two generations ago, vaccines were regarded as scientific breakthroughs. A medical comfort and surety. Today, they’re frequently linked with sinister conspiracies.
The address and airport economic development have had a fitful past. STW Composites at one time had 50-plus employees, but it skedaddled, leaving unpaid vendors and contractors in the late 1990s. There was something called Precision Castparts which begat Liberty Aerospace which begat a misfire. Then along comes JetAway Aviation. After seven years of litigious exhaustion and $5 million in legal fees, the county eventually moved on. But not before EXTRA Aviation failed to launch and with it, the pledge of 200 jobs. Memories like these no doubt give pause.
“Through the fence” had one more iteration with last week’s news. Essentially the feds have to sign off on the deal. Given the intersection of previous tenants and local politics, the phrase can also mean: call the lawyers.
••••••
Barbecue Side Up …… So when’s the “barbecue lady” going to open, the Notebook is asked. The answer: yesterday.
Sherry Merritt of Montrose and her Blue Ribbon Barbecue truck opened for the season Tuesday behind US Bank on South Townsend. “I just stayed in Arizona a little longer,” said Merritt with a laugh. Saturday last, incidentally, was National Barbecue Day.
She’s a retired banker who followed her evocation – smoked meats – taking over the business that her parents, Harold and Yvonne Williamson, started in 2004 as a lively catering operation. Daughter Sherry was among the first local food trucks, beginning five years ago. MDP readers voted Blue Ribbon the best “all around restaurant” in town. (You can look this up, too. “Best of the Valley” section, Sept. 2019.)
The ‘Rona has wrecked local music and cultural events where Merritt’s ‘que truck had been a familiar sight. One upshot: she’s adding a day (Saturday) and hours (open ‘til 6). No new menu items, but what’s ink worthy is her generosity: free kids’ meals on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“It’s just for kids. Knowing how some are going hungry just weighs heavy on me,” adds Merritt.
“I have to help.”
••••••
Butter Side Up ……T here’s no production slowdown at the Heirlooms for Hospice store on east Main. “We are in full force,” declared manager Jessica Feldhaus from the store’s back door one day recently while taking donations inside. Ever the promoter, she added: “It’s a perfect time to do some spring cleaning. Clean out the garage and all those other places and donate that stuff to Heirlooms for resale.” Heirlooms is planning a June 1 reopening. Call ‘em, they’ll pick up the heavy stuff, like furniture. Proceeds benefit the HopeWest hospice ministry. (Disclosure: I’m on the local advisory board and a volunteer.)
