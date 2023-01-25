Good day, Montrose.
Today’s notes produced without a life coach.
••••••
Estes Park Connection…..Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold limped into San Juan Brews on Main Street Saturday afternoon, upbeat and cheery, though crutches signaled an ankle injury. She was visiting West Slope communities saying thanks to campaign volunteers and supporters. Griswold was reelected in November with 55 percent of the vote. At 32, she is the youngest secretary of state in the country.
Making an introduction to the 40-plus people who attended was a longtime family friend, Caroline Evans of Montrose. Their families knew each other from grade school days when Evans taught first, second and fifth graders at Estes Park Elementary where Griswold was a student. The Evans’ son and a young Ms. Griswold were Rotary Club exchange students in consecutive years in Argentina. “Our daughter (Libby) and Jena were friends in middle school. You could tell back then that Jena’s going places,” said Evans, who taught school in EP for 15 years. Evans also taught in Australia and Toyko. She and Joe Evans relocated to Montrose 10 years ago.
During her presentation, Griswold noted wryly that her modest background was an incentive to succeed. “The only thing found in my deep pockets is college debt.”
Griswold said Colorado leads the U.S. in election security, transparency, and accessibility as per the Colorado Election Model. (Details of this legislation, website: sos.state.co.us.)
“Our best days are ahead,” said Griswold. “The need for a democracy is greater than ever.”
••••••
Butter Side Up……The advanced jazz band at Montrose High School will be performing at the Colorado Music Educators Conference tomorrow (Thursday, Jan. 26.) Get this: their performance will be at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. That venue is “tall cotton,” fersure. It’s also history making. They are the first MHS band to perform at the statewide educator’s conference.
The group features 22 musicians and a vocalist under the direction of MHS band director Sheridan Monroe Loyd. These young musicians have the goods. Last year, they were named the Best High School Band at the Fort Lewis College Jazz Festival, opening for, and playing with Grammy nominee-composer-vibraphonist Stefon Harris. (More tall cotton.)
••••••
Pants on Fire……Storyteller George Santos, congressman from New York, can’t catch a break from the media for his ongoing and past prevarications. The coverage hasn’t always been unflattering, though.
For example, it was revealed last week that Santos, while a guard for the Denver Broncos, threw the winning block for John Elway, which enabled the franchise to win its first Super Bowl, a 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.
••••••
Robert (Bob) Strong, 1925-2023……When I needed a dose of local institutional memory, I could always count on Bob Strong. He knew Montrose as well as anyone and didn’t mind sharing it, typically with a good dose of humor. Strong and his wife of 71 years, Phyllis Strong, relocated here a few generations ago, raising a family, owning local businesses, and serving as mayor and city councilor. He led efforts to develop the Dallas Creek Project (Ridgway dam), cooked community pancakes with his Lions Club brotherhood, hid Easter eggs for the kiddoes and showed up as Santa.
He was president and founding member of the Montrose Think Tank Bored. This group enjoyed company, conversation, and coffee. They could resolve any geopolitical problem or national dilemma, straight away, in about an hour or so. Strong died last week at 97, having earned a long life.
At 19, he was the helmsman of a Higgins landing craft that was part of the assault on Iwo Jima, Feb. 19-Mar. 26, 1945. Withstanding deadly fire from soldiers of the Japanese Empire, Strong brought Marines onto the beaches, returning to the ships with wounded and dying men. He witnessed the famous Joe Rosenthal photo of Old Glory being raised by Marines at the summit of Mount Suribachi. Strong also was involved in the Battle of Okinawa, April 1-June, 1945.
I’ve published over a long career a boatload of letters to the editor. Bob’s letters were easily in the top five of most read and appreciated. Bob’s letters were short, to the point and without any qualifying crapola. In January of 2011, Bob and 25 others participated in the MDP’s Letter Writers Conference. Local letter writers from the left and right and middle. He broke bread and told stories, sitting amidst his conservative peers and dissimilar progressives. It was a grand time; he was such good company