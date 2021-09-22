Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The Heirlooms for Hospice store in the heart of Main Street has been remodeled. Front to back. New shelving, fresh paint, new LED lighting, new ceiling fans. Everything freshened. A distinctive appearance, fersure. The tin ceiling, certainly a hallmark of the 1890 building, remains. It was originally a grocer.
Much of the materials were donated and much of the labor was performed by volunteers, including the painting of the store’s logo by young artist Grace Davidson.
My vote for “most clever” goes to craftsman/artist Ron Ferguson. He’s made a footstool – not an ottoman – from men’s belts and western buckles. The Notebook knows zero about leatherworking and furniture making, but thinks the belts are from the small of the back, where’s there no pressure. Not like the front of the men’s belts where leather is careworn and stretched to the breaking point in order to keep expanding bellies from spilling over. The other cool item by Ferguson is a wall shelf fashioned from an old child’s bed. (Note of disclosure: I’m on the local HopeWest hospice advisory board and a volunteer.)
There are also Heirlooms for Hospice stores in the downtowns of Delta and Grand Junction. There’s a lot of retail temptation in each. (Like an attractive rarely worn flannel shirt for $5; or two hardcover novels for $1.)
HopeWest program manager Kelly Thompson said the renovation project took three months with the store closing for last 30 days of construction. Angela Becherl and Robin Farkash are co-managers of Heirlooms. They regularly welcome more than 100 volunteers to sort, recognize and price the donated merchandise with some of it going to other agencies like Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity. The Heirlooms store opened in 2002.
Sales from Heirlooms benefits its ongoing ministries. Why, they’ll even come to your home and pick up some old heavy stick of furniture for donation.
Good stuff, this.
••••••
Dine Out……There’s a community dinner barbecue, Saturday, right in the middle of Main Street. Dinner on Main Street is a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity and Sharing Ministries Food Bank. Main Street will be closed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, per with kids under 5 admitted free. It’s being catered by Jimmer’s BBQ.
••••••
RIP, Norm……The great comedian Norm Macdonald died last week after a quiet, nine-year struggle with cancer. He was 61. All the streaming services are showing a lot of Norm, his sense of humor unlike any other. His quasi-memoir, “Based on a True Story,” is a hoot. The reader never really knows if Norm’s putting you on. Which was a big part of his craft.
Before going into standup, Macdonald wrote a little for a Canadian community newspaper and considered a career in journalism. His brother wrote of him, “he once said he was interested in discovering the truth, but he hoped it would be within walking distance.”
••••••
Main in Motion Memories……The promotional materials for the Main Street wingding Saturday night mentions how it’s akin to “Main in Motion.” Which recalls a story.
Main in Motion ran from 2002 to 2013, lifting the community on Thursday nights from June through August. The street was closed, people set up booths, car dealers brought new cars to show, there was live music. Moms and dads, brothers and sisters, kids and dogs, friends and friends. Just a big ole chance to gossip, catch up and hang out.
Some downtown business folk started it over an outdoor table one morning at the Coffee Trader, back when there was just one CT. Those sitting around the table included: Lu Anne Tyrrell, Dee Coram, Phuong Nguyen, Dave Bowman, Donn Wagner, Dianna Coram, Mike Simpson. Tyrrell was the Main Street director in those days. In 2003, Main in Motion won the Governor’s Award for being the top downtown event in Colorado. David Reed was mayor then.
Eventually the weekly festivities lost steam. It’s hard work – coordinating volunteers, lining up local bands, determining what stores are open, marketing. It was 12 weeks, week after week, and the party was six city blocks long. Venues and boundaries changed. It began to fatigue and fade.
It’s good to see this Habitat/Sharing Ministries take a page out of a familiar playbook.
••••••
Quotable: “Fun is about as good a habit as there is.” – Jimmy Buffet, American songwriter/singer/mystery novelist/muse
