Good day, Montrose.
Nobody Asked Me, But……Ghislaine Maxwell, sitting in a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, likely didn’t know that her name and case was being used last week to extract leniency some 1,700 miles to the west.
Megan Hess isn’t as loathsome as Maxwell, her attorney pleaded in a pre-sentencing document. On Jan. 3, in a federal court in Grand Junction, it was reiterated: “Megan Hess did not kill anybody,” (Ashley Petrey). “Sadly enough, these people were already gone. There is nothing that Ms. Hess took that would have been an experience with loved ones that would have been any different.” (Maxwell got 240 months for child sex trafficking.)
Federal judge Christine Arguello disagreed with the Not-As-Bad Defense, sentencing the former Montrose funeral home director to a similar 20 years for mail fraud.
Hess, 46, for eight years owned and operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, swindling hundreds of families out of their money for cut-rate funeral services. She then sold bodies, or parts of bodies, to body brokers. Her mother, Shirley Koch, 69, who had cooperated with the government, handled the dismemberment and shipping. In one door decedents came whole with sorrowful families; next door at Donor Services, Inc., also owned by Hess, they left in pieces — heads, torsos, hands, and limbs being sent to multiple brokers for the intention of medical research.
Koch also pleaded guilty to mail fraud and received 15 years. Forgery, straight-up fraud and sending diseased parts (hepatitis C) with unknowing delivery personnel to similarly unknowing research personnel, were in the mix as well. (Montrose Daily Press, Jan. 4, Jan. 5).
Thirty individuals — family members and friends of the deceased — gave compelling victim testimony. “There can never be any real justice,” said one family member. Others offered how they are beset with nightmares and guilt. The Hess-Koch scam lasted for eight years until FBI agents raided Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, Feb. 10, 2018. Hess was offered a chance to address the court and victims but chose not to speak; Koch apologized.
• Arguello said the case was the “most emotionally draining” of her time on the bench. Arguello explained how she was in “uncharted waters” when it came to sentencing, adding, “the case falls outside the heartland of any other case in the United States.”
• FBI forensic accountants got the day rolling with data – more than 300 confirmed stolen bodies, although the figure may be higher. Income to Sunset Mesa-Donor Services was north of $1.2 million for funerals and body brokering, the government estimated, saying the operation profited twice from grief.
• A horse purportedly kicked Hess in the head when she was a teenager and as a result, 15 years later, “she lost her way,” said the defense. The judge didn’t buy it. “It didn’t prevent her from cashing the checks for eight years,” asserted Assistant U. S. attorney Tim Neff. That Hess displayed a fake doctorate degree in mortuary science in her office was lumped in with other deceit which included bogus promotional materials about how participants would be furthering science.
• At Hess’ plea hearing last July, right after Maxwell was sent to prison, she called her prosecution “a legal travesty” and appeared unwilling to offer any contrition. That remark and attitude was deemed “clumsy” by the defense in closing arguments and “ineloquent” The defense argued how Hess’ “intentions were good and pure,” referencing the body donations for medical research.
• The building that housed those two Hess-owned businesses has been sold. Hess’ personal property has been forfeited. After losing multiple civil cases over the past five years, she owes millions to families. Also forfeited is a grim patch of land adjacent to the former funeral home. A repository for urns and ashes, it’s overgrown with weeds and looks like a modern-day potter’s field.
She could be assigned to FCI (Federal Corrections Institute) Dublin, California, one of six federal women’s facilities. Hess and Koch were immediately remanded into custody.
One Last Note……This story has been published all over the world – Reuters (which broke the story), the Guardian, The New York Times, the Associated Press. Over the weekend, the BBC broadcast the story to the United Kingdom.
MDP senior reporter Katharhynn Heidelberg covered the story locally and over the course of nearly five years, provided readers with thorough and timely reporting. Imagine having to weigh in time and again over gruesome facts and details as the story evolved from arrest to indictment to civil litigation to frivolous legal motions to a plea hearing to eventual adjudication. What’s illustrative about Heidelberg’s coverage of the case is how her sources trusted her to get it right. Her empathy, courtesy, patience, and dogged reporting was boundless.