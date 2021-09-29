Good afternoon, Montrose.
There was no post-vaccination swelling while producing today’s notes.
••••••
First Things First……The Montrose High School golf team will be in Denver Monday and Tuesday for the state 4A championship. Coach Steve Skiff’s team are all underclassmen: Noah Richmond, Jake Legg, Connor Bell, Liam Beshoar. Winners of the past three of four state championships and a third-place finisher last season, the team will be competing in the two-day tournament at the refurbished City Park golf course in downtown.
Noteworthy, too, is community support. Before last week’s regional championship in which they won their sixth straight title, “the ladies of Cobble Creek baked them cookies,” Skiff said. A few days earlier, there was a barbecue for the team at the Black Canyon Golf Course. All season long, The Bridges has been generous with practice facilities for the team.
“Coaches from the Front Range come here and can’t believe the support the Montrose community gives to its high school golf teams,” said Skiff. “The support is noticed and appreciated.” Summer youth golf programs at the three courses number more than 150 kids and teenagers annually.
Next week’s state tournament field will have teams from 15 schools. There will be 84 competitors. Tee times both days begin at 8 a.m.
••••••
I See by the Paper……Big Jake, a 20-year-old Belgian draft horse, and the world’s tallest, died recently in Poynette, Wisconsin. He lived on the Smokey Hollow Farm. Big Jake was 6-foot-10 and weighed 2,500 pounds. The Guinness Book of World Records gave him that distinction in 2010. The horse’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, told a local television station that Big Jake was a “superstar” and “truly magnificent animal” that leaves huge void on the farm. “The other horses know,” said Gilbert, adding, “he was the center of attention and they are grieving.”
Big Jake was born in Nebraska and weighed in at 240 pounds at birth. Gilbert will memorialize Big Jake by keeping his stall vacant and inserting a brick into the barn with his name and photo.
••••••
These Guys Are Good……William and I attended the 43rd Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin. Brats, cheese and the 24 best golfers in the world fiercely going at it for three days of match play at the Whistling Straits golf course on Lake Michigan. Attending a Ryder Cup has been one of those “bucket list” items for quite a while.
Methinks the team from Europe on Day One was off their biscuit because so few fans of theirs were in the massive galleries. Crowd enthusiasm, usually raucous at Ryder Cups, lift morale and stimulates team momentum. With pandemic travel protocols, European fans had to get there circuitously via Canada or Mexico. There were 45,000 partisan fans for the home team in grandstands, sitting along the dunes or following the groups. It felt like there were about 300 people cheering for the Euros, if that many. The Europeans had golfers from five countries and all, with the exception of Spain’s Jon Rahm, were flat from the first tee on Friday.
This was our second trip to Wisconsin, the first nine years ago to see a Packers game at Lambeau Field. Some observations.
• It was a marvel to see the PGA infrastructure move so many fans on back roads and park 10,000-plus cars effortlessly. We commuted daily into the RC from Fond du Lac where gasoline is remarkably priced at $2.70 per. On the other side of the coin, two hot brats, two waters: $46.
• Worn out, overdone, annoying shouts of, “you da’ man!!!” or, “get in the hole!!!” were superseded by a new one: “your daddy should be here!!!”
• DeChambeau (Bryson) and Koepka (Brooks) set aside their public feud and hugged it out on camera Sunday afternoon. They’ll be the U.S. entry in the two-man luge at the Beijing Olympics next year.
• The September Wisconsin countryside is beautiful. Lush and green, the vast cornfields harvested. Farm homes are neat as a pin, barns with fresh paint, the silos distinctive. It’s a treat for the eyes and soul in early morning and evening hours.
• Wisconsin – and Milwaukee – are on a roll. The Bucks won the NBA, the Brewers again won their division. And some guy named Rodgers is no longer hosting ‘Jeopardy’ and the Packers are coming alive.
••••••
Since the MLB playoffs are next week, a quote from a former catcher-coach-manager, Wes Westrum, (1922-2002).
“Baseball is like church. Many attend, but few understand.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.